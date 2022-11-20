ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

College golf: Oregon’s Cynthia Lu, Georgia’s Jenny Bae will return to school instead of entering LPGA Q-Series

Five women’s college golfers had a decision to make. Pursue a professional career or return to school for the spring semester? Michigan fifth-year senior Ashley Lau, Oregon junior Cynthia Lu, Georgia senior Jenny Bae, Michigan State senior Valery Plata and Miami sophomore Nataliya Guseva finished in the top 50 at the LPGA’s stage two qualifying last week, meaning a spot in final stage qualifying.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy