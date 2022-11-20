Read full article on original website
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Cody Bellinger could sign with big Dodgers rival?
Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers may want to shield their eyes. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that the San Francisco Giants have checked in on former NL MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger, who was non-tendered by the Dodgers last week. Bellinger is reportedly looking for a one-year deal in free agency.
Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite
The Houston Astros signed veteran infielder Dixon Machado to a minor league deal Tuesday.
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
MLB rumors: New team enters the Justin Verlander sweepstakes
While the Houston Astros would prefer to re-sign Justin Verlander, there’s no guarantee he stays with the World Series champs. The Mets have entered the picture. After opting out of his previous two-year engagement with Houston, Justin Verlander’s asking price is said to be above $40 million. There’s little guarantee that Astros owner Jim Crane will match that demand, so Verlander is at least doing his due diligence to seek employment elsewhere.
Yardbarker
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
10 Free Agent Pitchers the White Sox Should Consider
10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Mets have ready-made Jacob deGrom replacement to sign
The New York Mets are in a tough spot with Jacob deGrom officially hitting free agency, and they are predicted to be ready to sign someone in his place. The New York Mets may be losing ace Jacob deGrom to free agency, and while it would be wise for them to invest in him and they would probably like to, he could choose to sign elsewhere. Experts predict that they may be ready to sign Carlos Rodon as a backup plan if things don’t work out.
FOX Sports
Angels get OF Renfroe from Brewers for 3 young pitchers
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for three young pitchers Tuesday night. Milwaukee receives right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. The 30-year-old Renfroe batted .255 with 29 home runs,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brewers acquire 3 LA pitchers, trade Renfroe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Janson Junk, right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero and left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe. The announcement was made Tuesday night, Nov. 22 by Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold. "We are happy...
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Johnny Cueto
The Chicago White Sox signed Johnny Cueto before the start of the 2022 season in the wake of Lance Lynn's injury. No one could have expected the level of production the veteran right-hander was able to provide for the South Siders. Johnny Cueto's 2022 Season. Cueto had a resurgent season...
3 players for Pittsburgh Pirates to target this offseason
The Pittsburgh Pirates are very slowly starting to put a core together. With Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds, and Oneil Cruz, there are reasons to hope that the lineup can start to be more dangerous. Roansy Contreras, Mitch Keller, and Johan Oviedo could be a solid trio atop the starting rotation. David Bednar has the ninth inning locked down. And with coming prospects such as Quinn Priester, Endy Rodriguez, and Henry Davis, the Pirates would seem to have a bright future that could be closer than expected.
Rangers bring back Mike Maddux as pitching coach
Mike Maddux will make a return to his former role as pitching coach with the Texas Rangers, joining the staff
FanSided
