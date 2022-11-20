ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Forget the budget: the scars left by 11% inflation will last for years to come

In no way can Jeremy Hunt’s autumn financial statement on Thursday be treated as a budget like any other. The economic stakes for the country and the political stakes for the Conservative government after the Liz Truss debacle are simply too high and too serious for that. Today, though, the stakes ratcheted up a notch, when the UK inflation rate rose unexpectedly steeply in the year to October to reach 11.1%.
The Independent

Government borrowing grows to £13.5bn amid energy support scheme costs

Pressure on the Chancellor is rising as Government borrowing struck £13.5 billion in October as it booked the first costs of the energy support schemes for households.Jeremy Hunt warned there is “no easy path to balancing the nation’s books” after the scale of increased spending was unveiled.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the reading was £4.4 billion higher than the same month last year and was the fourth highest figure for October on record.The figure for October was, nevertheless, below the expectations of economists, with a consensus of experts predicting borrowing of £21 billion for the month.Public sector net...
BBC

UK faces worst downturn of any advanced economy, OECD says

The UK economy will suffer a bigger blow from the global energy crisis than other leading nations, according to international body the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. The UK will contract by more than any other nation in the G7 group next year, it said. Growth in the US...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Engage People Shares Survey Findings Highlighting Increased Use of Pay with Points

Engage People, which claims to be the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, commissioned a newly released survey from The Wise Marketer titled “2022 Rewards Redemption Survey: US Consumer Attitudes and Preferences.”. The report “examines consumers’ attitudes toward traditional and emerging...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Wagestream Releases Australian State of Financial Wellbeing Report

Financial wellbeing Fintech Wagestream, with research and analysis from Good Shepherd Australia New Zealand, has launched the inaugural Australian State of Financial Wellbeing Report in a bid “to identify how employers can better alleviate financial stress in the workplace for struggling employees.”. The report is “one of the largest...
crowdfundinsider.com

Sequoia Tells Investors They Are Sorry for Bad FTX Investment: Report

Sequoia, one of the most prominent VC firms in the world, has apologized to its backers for the investment they made in FTX. As was previously reported, once the wheels fell off of FTX, Sequoia wrote its investment down to zero – a potential $150 million loss. At that time, Sequoia sent a letter to its LPs, stating:
crowdfundinsider.com

KPMG Report: Digital Asset Funds Held in Bitpanda’s Cold Storage Exceed Customer Holdings

Accounting firm KPMG has signed off that Bitpanda’s funds “exceed customer holdings following a special review held in light of the recent FTX collapse.”. Bitpanda is in active exchange with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), which regularly “audits the company.” However, this “extraordinary,” additional agreed upon procedure was “conducted voluntarily.”
Axios

Five economic trends we're grateful for

It's been a dramatic year for economic news: high inflation, the fastest rate increases in decades, swooning markets and widespread recession fears. Yes, but: Surveying the landscape this Thanksgiving, we see a pretty remarkable list of shifts for the better. These are the five that stand out as reasons to be thankful even in this time of economic uncertainty.
crowdfundinsider.com

Swedish Fintech Dreams Establishes Entity to Expand Engagement Banking Offering

Dreams AB, the financial wellbeing platform and “leader” in engagement banking solutions, announces the establishment of a new entity, Dreams Technology, “reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion into the B2B space.”. Having initially launched as a B2C money-saving app in the Nordics in 2016 – where it...
crowdfundinsider.com

Financial Conduct Authority Worries About Trading Apps that Encourage Behaviour that Resembles Gambling

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is worried about investment apps that are designed to encourage trading. The regulator issued a statement and report yesterday, warning securities trading firms that offer apps to review the design of these services that are crafted to boost trading leveraging “game-like elements” nudging investors to take on more risk. The FCA likened errant apps to creating a gambling-like environment which could lead to poor outcomes. Some platforms may drive bad investing decisions.
Axios

Tech layoffs are soaring this month

November is shaping up to be a brutal month for tech layoffs — and we’re only halfway through. Driving the news: Amazon is gearing up to lay off about 10,000 employees, the largest reduction to its headcount in the company's history (though a teeny fraction of its 1 million employees), the New York Times reports.
crowdfundinsider.com

Binance Labs Invests $4M in Ultimate Champions to Accelerate Innovation in Web3 Gaming

Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, invested $4 million in Ultimate Champions, a Web3 sports game platform that will be “built on the BNB Chain.”. Ultimate Champions will use the funds raised “to further develop its games, secure additional sports partnerships, and grow its community.”...
crowdfundinsider.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Email to Former Coworkers Distributes Online, Apologizes for Collapse of FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO and founder of FTX, has been spending recent days apologizing for his mismanagement of the firm on Twitter. Yesterday, an apparent email distributed by Bankman-Fried was shared on the internet, credited to Coindesk. In the email, Bankman-Fried apologized once again for the disaster stating...

