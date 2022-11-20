Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbcboston.com
After Winning Regionals, Lynn Youth Football Team Barred From Nationals in Florida
Youth football players in Lynn, Massachusetts, were bound for a championship match in Florida, but their sudden disqualification left players disheartened. Jubilation came Saturday as East Lynn's Pop Warner team won the regional championship over Everett. The league's regional president addressed the team after the game, telling players they would be representing eastern Massachusetts in Florida.
World Series MVP Jeremy Peña to be honored in Providence
Houston Astros shortstop and Providence native Jeremy Peña is returning to the city this weekend for a ceremony to honor his recent achievements.
Providence student wins $40K college scholarship
The Central High School senior won one of two monthly national scholarships through a random drawing provided by College Board.
These Mass. high school football teams will play in Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium this weekend
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Massachusetts high school football Super Bowl games will be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this weekend. Sixteen schools have advanced to the state championship round of the MIAA football tournament and they’ll square off at the home of the New England Patriots. The...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
rimonthly.com
Where to Find Rhode Island’s Best Niche Bars, Speakeasies and Hidden Gems
Here’s our insider’s guide to imbibing locally (and somewhat secretly) throughout the Ocean State. It might not look open from the outside, but if you know, you know. This secret bar is located across the street from its big sister restaurant Plant City, and while there’s a sign outside, the windows are dark and the doors are locked. Don’t give up. It’s part of the experience. Pull a few door handles to no avail, then go around the side to an open door leading to the kitchen. A cook might show off some culinary skill (right now it’s rolling vegan sushi), but hover in the doorway, and they’ll nod to say you’re in the right place and lead you from a red carpet to a dark and mysterious, plant-based cocktail bar. Grab a bar stool or sneak to the back where there’s a hidden nook with couches where you can evade social media snaps. the details: 345 South Main St., Providence, 347-4429, instagram.com/345plantcity.
Investigation opened into allegations against Coventry football players
An investigation is underway into allegations against several Coventry High School football players, 12 News has learned.
ABC6.com
Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold to nonprofit corporation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence are among several medical facilities that are involved in a tentative sale to a nonprofit corporation. Currently, both hospitals are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc, a for-profit company. CharterCARE...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Lifespan New CEO and Hurley Recipient of Major Award
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Linda Hurley Selected as 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient from The Rhode Island Public Health Association. CODAC Behavioral Healthcare announced...
Pope Francis appoints new Catholic bishop in RI
The expected appointment of Auxiliary Bishop Richard Henning of Rockville Centre, N.Y., will come months before Bishop Thomas Tobin reaches the mandatory retirement age.
Turnto10.com
Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
johnstonsunrise.net
Marie Osmond performs with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra
Marie Osmond will perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at her Christmas concert “A Symphonic Christmas” on Dec. 22 at 7:30pm. Navigant Credit Union is the sponsor of “A Symphonic Christmas.”. “I am thrilled to be performing my Christmas concert ‘A Symphonic Christmas’ at the majestic...
GoLocalProv
Formal Complaint Filed with Attorney General Against CF in Failure to Produce Diossa Travel Records
GoLocalProv.com has filed a formal complaint with Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha's office regarding the City of Central Falls' refusal to comply with the Rhode Island Access to Public Records Act (APRA). The complaint stems from a GoLocal investigation into former Central Falls Mayor Diossa's travel while in office...
Afghan Super Store opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence. The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence. “I have […]
Turnto10.com
Frontier Airlines will cease service to T.F. Green Airport
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport said in a statement Wednesday that Frontier Airlines will end flights to Warwick next year. "(A) change in schedules is coming from Frontier Airlines, which announced that the airline will end operations at PVD at the conclusion of the current winter season on April 19, 2023," the statement said. "Frontier Airlines has been flying between PVD and Denver, Atlanta and Raleigh-Durham during the summer, between PVD and Fort Lauderdale and Tampa during the winter and between PVD and Orlando year-round."
Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student
Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week: Nov. 21 – 27
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Thanksgiving Week in and around Newport and Rhode Island. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 1:30 pm: World Cup Viewing Party-...
Turnto10.com
Police investigate allegations involving Coventry High School football team
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — The superintendent of Coventry Public Schools confirmed an investigation is underway into alleged inappropriate behavior involving some Coventry High School football players. Superintendent Don Cowart said inappropriate images were taken in the boy's locker room and shared in a chat involving some football players. Administrators...
Valley Breeze
City targeting early 2023 for McCoy demo, planning parting event
PAWTUCKET – City residents will see McCoy Stadium knocked down in early spring of next year to make way for a new unified city high school, says Mayor Donald Grebien, but not before residents get a chance to say goodbye. The mayor said the city first wants to provide...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
