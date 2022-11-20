ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

After Winning Regionals, Lynn Youth Football Team Barred From Nationals in Florida

Youth football players in Lynn, Massachusetts, were bound for a championship match in Florida, but their sudden disqualification left players disheartened. Jubilation came Saturday as East Lynn's Pop Warner team won the regional championship over Everett. The league's regional president addressed the team after the game, telling players they would be representing eastern Massachusetts in Florida.
LYNN, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Where to Find Rhode Island’s Best Niche Bars, Speakeasies and Hidden Gems

Here’s our insider’s guide to imbibing locally (and somewhat secretly) throughout the Ocean State. It might not look open from the outside, but if you know, you know. This secret bar is located across the street from its big sister restaurant Plant City, and while there’s a sign outside, the windows are dark and the doors are locked. Don’t give up. It’s part of the experience. Pull a few door handles to no avail, then go around the side to an open door leading to the kitchen. A cook might show off some culinary skill (right now it’s rolling vegan sushi), but hover in the doorway, and they’ll nod to say you’re in the right place and lead you from a red carpet to a dark and mysterious, plant-based cocktail bar. Grab a bar stool or sneak to the back where there’s a hidden nook with couches where you can evade social media snaps. the details: 345 South Main St., Providence, 347-4429, instagram.com/345plantcity.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold to nonprofit corporation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence are among several medical facilities that are involved in a tentative sale to a nonprofit corporation. Currently, both hospitals are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc, a for-profit company. CharterCARE...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

People on the Move: Lifespan New CEO and Hurley Recipient of Major Award

GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Linda Hurley Selected as 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient from The Rhode Island Public Health Association. CODAC Behavioral Healthcare announced...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Marie Osmond performs with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra

Marie Osmond will perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at her Christmas concert “A Symphonic Christmas” on Dec. 22 at 7:30pm. Navigant Credit Union is the sponsor of “A Symphonic Christmas.”. “I am thrilled to be performing my Christmas concert ‘A Symphonic Christmas’ at the majestic...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Afghan Super Store opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence.  The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence.   “I have […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Frontier Airlines will cease service to T.F. Green Airport

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport said in a statement Wednesday that Frontier Airlines will end flights to Warwick next year. "(A) change in schedules is coming from Frontier Airlines, which announced that the airline will end operations at PVD at the conclusion of the current winter season on April 19, 2023," the statement said. "Frontier Airlines has been flying between PVD and Denver, Atlanta and Raleigh-Durham during the summer, between PVD and Fort Lauderdale and Tampa during the winter and between PVD and Orlando year-round."
WARWICK, RI
Boston

Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student

Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
WALTHAM, MA
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up This Week: Nov. 21 – 27

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Thanksgiving Week in and around Newport and Rhode Island. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 1:30 pm: World Cup Viewing Party-...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Police investigate allegations involving Coventry High School football team

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — The superintendent of Coventry Public Schools confirmed an investigation is underway into alleged inappropriate behavior involving some Coventry High School football players. Superintendent Don Cowart said inappropriate images were taken in the boy's locker room and shared in a chat involving some football players. Administrators...
COVENTRY, RI
Valley Breeze

City targeting early 2023 for McCoy demo, planning parting event

PAWTUCKET – City residents will see McCoy Stadium knocked down in early spring of next year to make way for a new unified city high school, says Mayor Donald Grebien, but not before residents get a chance to say goodbye. The mayor said the city first wants to provide...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy