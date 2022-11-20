Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Saints continue to absolutely disrespect Jameis Winston with quarterback shuffle
The New Orleans Saints have seemingly sunk to a new low in their flagrant disrespect for quarterback Jameis Winston after his recent interview. For years, there’s been an unwritten rule when it comes to NFL starters: those who fought to earn the starting gig should never lose it as a result of injury.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Giants fall hard to Detroit Lions, suffer multiple injury losses that could damage playoff hopes
As they stood inside the home locker room late Sunday afternoon, the Giants looked a lot like Monty Python’s Black Knight at the end of his epic but lopsided battle with King Arthur. They had suffered their second loss of the season at home, falling 31-18 to the Detroit...
After 3 straight wins, Detroit Lions are in thick of NFC playoff hunt: 'We doing it now'
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It seemed unlikely this summer. A month ago, it was a pipe dream. But after winning their third straight game Sunday, 31-18 over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, the Detroit Lions are starting to look like legitimate playoff contenders. “Hell yeah,” Lions running...
Detroit Pistons: The one benefit of being the league’s worst team
The Detroit Pistons were not expected to compete for a title by any stretch this season, but they also weren’t supposed to be the worst team in the league. After 18 games, they are just that, as the Pistons have only won three times and have still yet to win away from home.
NFL world reacts to horrible New York Jets news
Quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets’ offense looked inept on Sunday in a 10-3 loss to the rival New England Patriots. Wilson completed nine of his 22 pass attempts for 77 yards. He was sacked four times. He denied letting his defense down in the postgame presser. After the game, Wilson reportedly unnerved Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible New York Jets news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions Make Big Decision On Rookie Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions are getting one of their top draft picks back at practice on Monday. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who's missed the entire 2022 season to date while he recovers from a torn ACL, will begin practicing again on Monday. The Lions are designating him to return from the PUP list.
The Ringer
Did the Jets, Vikings, and Giants Get Exposed on Sunday, or Do They Still Have Something Left?
The haters and skeptics had been waiting for a day like Sunday. I know, because I was one of them. The NFL’s three biggest surprise teams of 2022—the Jets, Giants, and Vikings—all came into the week at least three games over .500 and with postseason odds sitting above 60 percent, according to Football Outsiders. And then they combined for 24 total points in three rough losses.
Fox47News
Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Detroit Lions Foundation after Ford Field hosts team
(WXYZ) — The Buffalo Bills organization said they were donating $20,000 to the Detroit Lions Foundation after the team and Ford Field hosted the Bills over the weekend. In a tweet, the Bills thanked the organization and announced the donation, plus said they were sending Tim Horton's to the workers.
Detroit Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams back at practice for first time since torn ACL
The Detroit Lions are back in the playoff mix after three straight victories, and help for the stretch run is on its way. The Lions started rookie receiver Jameson Williams' three-week practice window Monday in hopes of getting him on the field in early December. Williams, the No. 12 pick of April's draft, tore...
Lions' Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll
Here are Week 11 Detroit Lions grades.
Is Zach Wilson’s attitude becoming a problem for Jets?
Zach Wilson drew negative attention on Sunday for not just his poor play, but also for his postgame comments. One reporter is suggesting that Wilson’s attitude is becoming a problem in the locker room. Wilson went just 9/22 for 77 yards and rushed for 26 yards in his New...
Who Do the Detroit Lions Play on Thanksgiving This Year?
A preview of the Detroit Lions' 2022 Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The post Who Do the Detroit Lions Play on Thanksgiving This Year? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Jets takeaways: Marcus Jones' punt-return TD caps bizarre win
If you like offense and watched the first 59 minutes and 55 seconds of Sunday's New England Patriots-New York Jets game, we deeply apologize. The AFC East rivals combined for just six points until late in the fourth quarter and seemed destined for overtime until Patriots rookie Marcus Jones sprung loose for an 84-yard punt return with just five seconds remaining in regulation.
WZZM 13
Locked on Tigers: The future of third base in Detroit
Today we discuss the future of the third base position in the Detroit Tigers organization. With Candelario gone there are a lot of questions surrounding third base.
NFC North Week 12 power rankings: Lions are on the way up
Try not to panic, but we’re entering the final third of the 2022 NFL season. For the first two thirds of the year, the Minnesota Vikings have run the NFC North division and despite them faltering in Week 11, that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. What could be changing, however, is the sudden emergence of the Detroit Lions.
Browns' Salute to Service at Sunday's game vs. Buccaneers
The Browns will dedicate their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to honoring active military members, veterans and their families with the NFL's Salute to Service initiative.
Titans' Todd Downing: 'I owe it to these guys' to focus on OC role
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday.
Should the Detroit Pistons re-unite with this former draft pick?
It’s no secret that the Detroit Pistons are down big right now, and it is likely to get worse before it gets better. They are mired in a lengthy losing streak and still on the road where they haven’t won. They are missing three starters and have no idea when Cade Cunningham is going to return.
