Detroit, MI

FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible

The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible New York Jets news

Quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets’ offense looked inept on Sunday in a 10-3 loss to the rival New England Patriots. Wilson completed nine of his 22 pass attempts for 77 yards. He was sacked four times. He denied letting his defense down in the postgame presser. After the game, Wilson reportedly unnerved Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible New York Jets news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Lions Make Big Decision On Rookie Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions are getting one of their top draft picks back at practice on Monday. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who's missed the entire 2022 season to date while he recovers from a torn ACL, will begin practicing again on Monday. The Lions are designating him to return from the PUP list.
DETROIT, MI
The Ringer

Did the Jets, Vikings, and Giants Get Exposed on Sunday, or Do They Still Have Something Left?

The haters and skeptics had been waiting for a day like Sunday. I know, because I was one of them. The NFL’s three biggest surprise teams of 2022—the Jets, Giants, and Vikings—all came into the week at least three games over .500 and with postseason odds sitting above 60 percent, according to Football Outsiders. And then they combined for 24 total points in three rough losses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Patriots-Jets takeaways: Marcus Jones' punt-return TD caps bizarre win

If you like offense and watched the first 59 minutes and 55 seconds of Sunday's New England Patriots-New York Jets game, we deeply apologize. The AFC East rivals combined for just six points until late in the fourth quarter and seemed destined for overtime until Patriots rookie Marcus Jones sprung loose for an 84-yard punt return with just five seconds remaining in regulation.
FanSided

FanSided

