Rams’ star evaluated for concussion, a week after clearing concussion protocol

By Andrew Bucholtz
The Comeback
 3 days ago
This NFL season saw a lot of questions and a lot of debate over the league’s concussion protocols and policies around Miami Dolphins ‘ QB Tua Tagavailoa . Tagavailoa fell to the ground away from contact after a Week 3 hit and stayed in the game, prompting discussion about the league’s concussion approach. That discussion went to new levels still after Tagavailoa was stretchered off the field in the team’s next game, with many questioning if he should have even played or if he should ever play again .

We now might be set for some similar discussions around Los Angeles Rams ‘ QB Matthew Stafford . Stafford missed last week’s game while in the concussion protocol, but cleared the protocols this week. However, he then took a hit Sunday against the New Orleans Saints , and was removed for concussion evaluation:

The 34-year-old Stafford was initially put in the concussion protocol two days after the Rams’ 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two Sundays ago, despite never being removed from that game. His wife Kelly then shared a post of “I’m not ok. I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired… all of them.”

Stafford (seen above throwing in the first quarter of Sunday’s game) missed last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals , but was cleared to play Sunday against the Saints. He did not return to the game after being removed for this evaluation, though. The Rams were down 24-14 when Stafford exited, and eventually lost 27-20, dropping to 3-7 on the season. We’ll see what further information comes out about what his diagnosis is.

The Comeback

The Comeback

