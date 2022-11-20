How to Watch the Iron Bowl: No. 8 Alabama vs Auburn

The Crimson Tide and Tigers meet once again for one of the greatest rivalries in college football.

It's Iron Bowl week. Need I say more?

For the first time in the rivalry's storied history, the game went to overtime last season with Alabama coming away with the 24-22 win in 4 OT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Now, a year later, Auburn has already moved on from head coach Bryan Harsin and has Carnell Williams serving as interim head coach.

For the first time in a while, neither the Crimson Tide or Tigers have a clear path to the BCS or College Football Playoff riding on this game, but that doesn't make it any less special.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Iron Bowl:

How to Watch Alabama vs Auburn

Who : Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC) vs Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC)

When : 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where : Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV : CBS

Radio : Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson.

Series: Alabama leads, 48-37-1

Last Meeting: The Alabama offense was listless for nearly four quarters. But Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a 12-play, 97-yard drive capped by a touchdown pass to Ja'Corey Brooks to tie the game at 10 with 24 seconds left in the game. Like previously mentioned, the game went to overtime for the first time in the series history, and Alabama won in the fourth overtime when Young connected with Metchie on a two-point conversion to make it 24-22.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide got off to a slow start against Austin Peay with two first-half turnovers, but eventually ran down the overmatched FCS opponent on the way to its second shutout victory of the season, 34-0.

Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers moved on from Harsin after their loss to Arkansas, and in Williams' first game as interim head coach, Auburn lost to Mississippi State to extend its losing streak to five games. Now, the Tigers have won back-to-back games under Williams, including the 41-17 win over Western Kentucky on Senior Day at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

