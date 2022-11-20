ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

How to Watch the Iron Bowl: No. 8 Alabama vs Auburn

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpKoU_0jHvxJLK00

The Crimson Tide and Tigers meet once again for one of the greatest rivalries in college football.

It's Iron Bowl week. Need I say more?

For the first time in the rivalry's storied history, the game went to overtime last season with Alabama coming away with the 24-22 win in 4 OT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Now, a year later, Auburn has already moved on from head coach Bryan Harsin and has Carnell Williams serving as interim head coach.

For the first time in a while, neither the Crimson Tide or Tigers have a clear path to the BCS or College Football Playoff riding on this game, but that doesn't make it any less special.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Iron Bowl:

How to Watch Alabama vs Auburn

Who : Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC) vs Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC)

When : 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where : Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV : CBS

Live Stream : fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio : Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson.

Series: Alabama leads, 48-37-1

Last Meeting: The Alabama offense was listless for nearly four quarters. But Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a 12-play, 97-yard drive capped by a touchdown pass to Ja'Corey Brooks to tie the game at 10 with 24 seconds left in the game. Like previously mentioned, the game went to overtime for the first time in the series history, and Alabama won in the fourth overtime when Young connected with Metchie on a two-point conversion to make it 24-22.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide got off to a slow start against Austin Peay with two first-half turnovers, but eventually ran down the overmatched FCS opponent on the way to its second shutout victory of the season, 34-0.

Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers moved on from Harsin after their loss to Arkansas, and in Williams' first game as interim head coach, Auburn lost to Mississippi State to extend its losing streak to five games. Now, the Tigers have won back-to-back games under Williams, including the 41-17 win over Western Kentucky on Senior Day at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

See also:

Not Dead Yet For CFP: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

WR Jermaine Burton Has Best Game in Alabama Uniform

Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Victory Over Austin Peay

Notebook: Low Turnout, No Big Deal for Crimson Tide Players

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thearabtribune.com

1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans

George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn

It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
AUBURN, AL
southeasthoops.com

Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction: Can Cadillac Williams Lead Tigers To Iron Bowl Win?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Alabama vs. Auburn prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay in Week 12, as Nick Saban’s team finds itself in the unusual spot of being on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. Meanwhile, Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams has led the Tigers to consecutive wins with victories against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’

SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Colin Cowherd explains how Alabama can make Playoff, calls it 'nightmare scenario that nobody wants to admit'

Alabama is far from a team being talked about in the College Football Playoff picture as The Crimson Tide sit at No. 7 in the latest edition of the rankings. But there is still a scenario, however unlikely it may seem, that 2-loss Alabama finds a way into the postseason mix. College football analyst Colin Cowherd recently weighed in on how he thought that type of a “nightmare scenario” could play out.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban gives high praise to Cadillac Williams for what he’s done at Auburn

Life has come full circle for Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. A native of Gadsden, Ala., Williams was a superstar running back for Auburn University from 2001 to 2004. During his four seasons as a Tiger, he lost only once to the Crimson Tide. Williams was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher that carried patience, vision, speed, toughness, balance, and a knack for making plays. He competed against Louisiana State University during Nick Saban’s time there as a head coach. Saban had a chance to get Williams for the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 NFL Draft, but he choose his Auburn teammate, Ronnie Brown. Williams spent seven seasons in the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2005-10) and St. Louis Rams (2011) before getting into coaching. He is in his fourth season at his Alma mater as the running backs coach since 2019. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin this season and made Williams its interim head coach.
AUBURN, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy