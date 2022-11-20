Read full article on original website
Kadarius Toney gives Chiefs another WR injury concern
A hamstring injury for Kadarius Toney is giving the Kansas City Chiefs another injury concern at position that’s already taken a lot of hits. Shortly before halftime against their game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been designated as questionable to return. That’s because the Chiefs watched him leave the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety
As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Troy Aikman Rips 'Embarrassing' Cardinals After 49ers Loss
It's been a dreadful season for the team so far.
Three Cardinals Storylines to Watch vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals desperately need a win on Monday Night Football. Here's three storylines to watch vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement
This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
Cardinals fire O-line coach, run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals have yet another controversy to deal with this year. This involves a coach. The team fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman. The decision came after...
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable
Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
What they're saying: 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico City
Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns as 78,427 fans in Mexico City witnessed the San Francisco 49ers blowout of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's final international game of the season. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel took the ball into the end zone and helped San Francisco pull away in the second half. For the third-straight game, the team's defense held their opposition to zero points in the second half. ...
Kansas vs. Kansas State Prediction and Odds for College Football Week 13 (Wildcats Punch Big 12 Ticket in Style)
Kansas State has handled quarterback injuries with ease this season, winning the past two games with backup Will Howard in place of the banged up Adrian Martinez. It will be Howard again on Saturday as the Kansas State Wildcats are into the Big 12 Championship game against TCU with a win against in-state rival Kansas. The Jayhawks have exceeded expectations this season, making a bowl game, but are fresh off a 55-14 loss to Texas.
Cardinals Trail 49ers 17-10 at Halftime
The Arizona Cardinals again will need a second half comeback to get a victory, trailing the San Francisco 49ers 17-10 in the first half of Monday Night Football. In a crazed environment at Estadio Azteca, mostly backing the 49ers, both teams would go three-and-out to open the game. Matt Prater...
Fans React to Cardinals Loss to 49ers
Monday Night Football showed no favors to the Arizona Cardinals against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a contest that showed great promise for both squads initially, but Arizona quickly fell behind as the second half began. It wasn’t long into the third quarter before it became evident that Arizona...
Top NBA Picks and Predictions Today (Best Bets For Every Game On November 23)
Pick: Cavs -7 Kings vs. Hawks Odds and Best Bet. The Kings are one of the most exciting teams in the league. They push the pace, put up a ton of points and stay in the game that way. Atlanta will have to keep up with them, and I'm not sure they can with Trae Young's early struggles.
Repairs underway on Browns’ field after vandals
Police are investigating after reports of vandalism at FirstEnergy stadium Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, a suspect jumping the fence at the Browns' stadium and drove a golf cart on the field.
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Questionable to Return vs. 49ers
The injury bug continues to bite the Arizona Cardinals, even outside of the United State. WR Rondale Moore played just two snaps before injuring his groin, officially being ruled questionable to return. On the first play of the game, he took a jet sweep for a loss of six yards.
Jimmy G, offense set for more success after gashing Cardinals
MEXICO CITY -- The 49ers' defense has been touted as one of the best in the NFL, but in San Francisco's 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City, the offense showed out. Jimmy Garoppolo was unstoppable with every member of his All-Star cast taking part...
Stat shows 49ers' YAC dominance in win over Cardinals
The 49ers pride themselves in generating yards after the catch, and that aspect of the 49ers' gameplan on offense was on full display in the 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Early in the season, there was a conversation surrounding...
Titans' Todd Downing: 'I owe it to these guys' to focus on OC role
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday.
