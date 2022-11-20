ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Missing 9-year-old boy near Orion St located

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 5:29 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported that missing 9-year-old Nasir Williams has been located.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy last seen leaving his residence in the 2500 block of Orion St.

Nine-year-old Nasir Williams was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday on a yellow bicycle.

Nasir is approximately 4′6′' tall, weighs 80 pounds, has black eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray ‘Marvel’ hoodie, a red shirt and blue and white shorts.

If you know the whereabouts of this child or have information that could be helpful, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904)-630-0500.

