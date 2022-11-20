Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish Wednesday home fire
No one was hurt Wednesday morning in a Hall County house fire. “At approximately 10:50 a.m. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire on the 4400 block of Stacey Drive in Oakwood,” said spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger. Crews arrived to find the single-story structure with heavy fire...
fox5atlanta.com
Athens officials give update on major apartment fire
ATHENS, Ga. - Firefighters who battled a huge structure fire at University Oaks Apartments in Athens have released new details and an update on current conditions. Building M of the multi-family structure located at 2360 West Broad Street went up in flames around 5:27 p.m on Nov. 18. Fourteen units...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to house fire in Anderson County
Officials investigating after body found in Greenville Co. Better ‘longevity and health’: Older workers age 75-and-older increasing. Greenville Parking Services starts program to pay off tickets with food donation. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
Teenager found dead at Upstate hotel
The body of a teenager was discovered at an Upstate hotel. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 14 year old Landon Chance Poston of Greenville was found dead inside a room at the Intown Suites on Mauldin Road, November 14th.
Walmart evacuated for bomb threat investigation, police say
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton Walmart was evacuated Saturday after a bomb threat was called into the store, Rabun County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the report from RCSO, deputies arrived at the Walmart located at 1455 US-441 South at 7:10 p.m. after an unknown caller told employees that there was a bomb outside the store.
Teen found dead in Greenville Co. hotel room
A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier.
Lawyers say Ga. man dropped on head, knocked out by jailers after wrongful arrest
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is suing the Hall County Sheriff’s Department after he ended up unconscious and bleeding in a jail cell over a simple misunderstanding. A lawyer gave Channel 2 Action News police body camera footage that shows deputies dropping the victim onto his head in a Hall County jail cell, knocking him out.
fox5atlanta.com
7-year-old Georgia boy helps younger brother, family escape house fire
CLEVELAND, Ga. - A White County family's smoke detector failed to go off when a fire started but luckily, their 7-year-old son stepped in. Early Friday morning, a fire started at the Sinclair's home. Seven-year-old Keegan Sinclair noticed something strange was happening in their house. "My nightlight was off, but...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Body found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said a body was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. This is all the information we have at this time. Stay...
Oconee Enterprise
Local Post Office operations restructured - Carriers forced to drive longer and Watkinsville employees transferred
Saturday Nov. 19 was the first day that mail carriers spent more time on the road even before delivering mail to the first home on their route. On Nov. 19, mail carriers for all parts of Oconee County except those serving Bogart were required to pick up mail from the processing center at 575 Olympic Drive in Athens, which is about 10 miles from downtown Watkinsville.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman arrested for kicking deputy, possessing drugs
A Gainesville woman faces a series of drug charges following erratic behavior Thursday in Murrayville in which she allegedly kicked a Hall County Sheriff's Deputy. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Wendy Michelle Wendt, 41, was reportedly acting erratically and swearing at employees of a gas station on Thompson Bridge Road in Murrayville.
accesswdun.com
Wisconsin man booked into Hall County jail for alleged murder of his grandfather
A man from Wisconsin was booked into the Hall County Jail on Sunday for charges related to the murder of his grandfather in February 2022. Lorenzo Melvin Moss, 29, of Milwaukee faces a series of charges related to the death of Andrew Donaldson, 68. Moss was arrested in Wisconsin in February but was just extradited back to Hall County.
FOX Carolina
Body of 14-year-old found in Greenville County hotel room
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. The coroner was called to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a dead person in a room.
Simpsonville leaders shut down residential road, work to improve downtown traffic flow
Simpsonville leaders said they’re working to improve the flow of traffic through the city and they’re closing a popular residential road on Wednesday.
Habersham Co Sheriff’s Office: Debbie Collier death was suicide
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says the September death of an Athens woman was a suicide: the naked and partially burned body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found September 11 near Tallulah Falls, one day after she had been reported missing by her family. From WSB TV…. A...
accesswdun.com
'Trying to get back up'; Gainesville’s homeless fight the cold
As temperatures drop, Gainesville’s homeless population wrap up to fight against the cold. Shinard Cook is a homeless man living on the streets of Gainesville. Most of the people he sees on a daily basis call him “Ashton” for short. It's November 17 and he’s upbeat, smiling, waiting in line for a shower at the Good News at Noon homeless shelter on Davis Street. It will be an hour or two before his name is next on the list. In the meantime, lunch is approaching as he warms up in the lobby of the shelter.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Planning Commission recommends shopping complex for approval
The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night in approval of a new shopping complex on Cleveland Highway. If final approval is given by the Board of Commissioners, the complex will include a grocery store, convenience store, gas station and restaurant on the 6.35-acre lot where Cleveland Highway and Jim Hood Road intersect. The original application submitted to the commission requested to rezone the property from Agricultural Residential III to Suburban Shopping. The site is currently developed with a single-family home. No one spoke in opposition to the rezoning.
WYFF4.com
Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments
MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
wpde.com
Former Highway Patrol Trooper arrested for misconduct charges while in office
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A former Greenville County Highway Patrol Trooper was arrested and charged on Monday with several misconduct charges after SLED officials say he stole while in office. Officials say 59-year-old David McAlhany of Greer was employed as a SC State Trooper when it's believe that...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was hurt on Sunday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Jones Street. Deputies say one person was taken to the hospital and is in...
