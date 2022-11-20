ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to coach’s insane postgame meltdown

The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. After the game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, the least controversial of the two head coaches entering the game, was seen yelling at Colts fans in the stands following the win. Nick Sirianni, absolutely losing his mind after, uh, beating the 4-5-1 Colts by Read more... The post NFL world reacts to coach’s insane postgame meltdown appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Brian Daboll Announces Giants' Season-Ending Injury

The New York Giants got some brutal injury news on Monday morning. Just one day after their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. That means he will be out for the remainder of the season.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Commanders Announce New Decision On Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is getting closer to being fully healthy. On Wednesday morning, the Washington Commanders designated Wentz to return to practice from injured reserve. Wentz fractured his finger back in mid-October and hasn't played since. It's also unlikely that Wentz will play even when he's healthy again. Head coach Ron...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford concussion controversy drawing red flags from NFLPA

Matthew Stafford is once again being evaluated for a concussion after being sacked by the New Orleans Saints on a 3rd-and-8 play in the 3rd quarter. However, the NFLPA is looking at the situation because the Rams say that the quarterback has not been placed in the concussion protocol, per a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts fail to finish Eagles in 17-16 loss

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) had plenty of chances to pull off an upset but eventually lost 17-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Despite holding a 10-point lead over the Eagles going into the fourth quarter, the Colts failed to finish the game. The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the final quarter for the win with Jalen Hurts scoring the dagger with a walk-in rushing touchdown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Nick Sirianni gets emotional defending fired head coach

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni got emotional defending former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich Sunday. Sirianni talked at length about Reich after the Eagles beat the Colts, 17-16. “I love Frank Reich,” Sirianni said. “He’s one of the best damn football coaches I’ve ever been around, I was hoping him and I would be Read more... The post Nick Sirianni gets emotional defending fired head coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Boldly Says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Is MVP Front-Runner

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 9-1 with a hard-fought win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. While they didn’t look good for most of the game, the Eagles made enough plays down the stretch to take home a win. Despite the rough looking game, Hurts had yet another strong all-around performance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bills took huge financial loss in moving game to Detroit

The Buffalo Bills were forced to play Sunday’s game in Detroit due to a massive snowstorm that buried Orchard Park under as much as five feet of snow. Not only did this make for a bit of a confusing situation, it cost the team a lot of money. The...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Breakout star has made the Dallas Cowboys a true championship contender

The Dallas Cowboys hammered the Minnesota Vikings in a statement victory on Sunday afternoon. Tony Pollard put the league on notice in the win. Pollard was excellent in all phases of the game. He was dynamic running the ball, electric catching passes, and gave the Vikings’ defense fits throughout the day. No matter what Minnesota did, Pollard had an answer.
DALLAS, TX

