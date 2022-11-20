Read full article on original website
Nick Sirianni Jumped on the Eagles Bench to Yell to Fans After Win Over Colts
VIDEO: Nick Sirianni yelling at fans after Eagles beat Colts.
4 instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to Philadelphia
The Indianapolis Colts lost another game, dropping their overall record to 4-6-1 on the season. This is also the first
Nick Sirianni didn't hold back after Eagles beat Colts — this one was for Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS — This one was for Frank Reich — Nick Sirianni’s mentor, friend, and the man he believes should’ve been on the opposing sideline when the former Colts offensive coordinator made his return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Before the Eagles took on the...
NFL world reacts to coach’s insane postgame meltdown
The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. After the game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, the least controversial of the two head coaches entering the game, was seen yelling at Colts fans in the stands following the win. Nick Sirianni, absolutely losing his mind after, uh, beating the 4-5-1 Colts by Read more... The post NFL world reacts to coach’s insane postgame meltdown appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brian Daboll Announces Giants' Season-Ending Injury
The New York Giants got some brutal injury news on Monday morning. Just one day after their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. That means he will be out for the remainder of the season.
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.
Peyton Manning reveals reaction to Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim HC
Peyton Manning is among those who didn't expect Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to replace head coach Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday. While speaking with Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, Manning admitted he was surprised that Saturday was named Reich's temporary replacement on Nov. 7. "I didn’t have any insider...
Commanders Announce New Decision On Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz is getting closer to being fully healthy. On Wednesday morning, the Washington Commanders designated Wentz to return to practice from injured reserve. Wentz fractured his finger back in mid-October and hasn't played since. It's also unlikely that Wentz will play even when he's healthy again. Head coach Ron...
Matthew Stafford concussion controversy drawing red flags from NFLPA
Matthew Stafford is once again being evaluated for a concussion after being sacked by the New Orleans Saints on a 3rd-and-8 play in the 3rd quarter. However, the NFLPA is looking at the situation because the Rams say that the quarterback has not been placed in the concussion protocol, per a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots climb; Vikings, Giants, Jets stumble for Week 12
Week 11 in the NFL changed a few things for the strongest playoff contenders, while some of the bad teams, surprising or not, continued their season-long frustrations. There was no shakeup at the tippy top, but enough to add a little extra drama to the NFC and AFC playoff races.
Colts fail to finish Eagles in 17-16 loss
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) had plenty of chances to pull off an upset but eventually lost 17-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Despite holding a 10-point lead over the Eagles going into the fourth quarter, the Colts failed to finish the game. The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the final quarter for the win with Jalen Hurts scoring the dagger with a walk-in rushing touchdown.
Lions' Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll
Here are Week 11 Detroit Lions grades.
Notre Dame Bowl Projections Narrow After Pounding Boston College
Notre Dame's bowl destination seems to be narrowing according to various media outlets
Justin Fields apologized to Bears teammates after loss to Falcons: 'I play for those guys in the locker room'
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to his teammates for his mistakes after the team’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Titans' Todd Downing: 'I owe it to these guys' to focus on OC role
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday.
The Cancun themed memes were unleashed after the blowout win over Bradley
Auburn Twitter unleashed the memes on the Bradley Braves.
Nick Sirianni gets emotional defending fired head coach
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni got emotional defending former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich Sunday. Sirianni talked at length about Reich after the Eagles beat the Colts, 17-16. “I love Frank Reich,” Sirianni said. “He’s one of the best damn football coaches I’ve ever been around, I was hoping him and I would be Read more... The post Nick Sirianni gets emotional defending fired head coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Analyst Boldly Says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Is MVP Front-Runner
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 9-1 with a hard-fought win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. While they didn’t look good for most of the game, the Eagles made enough plays down the stretch to take home a win. Despite the rough looking game, Hurts had yet another strong all-around performance.
Bills took huge financial loss in moving game to Detroit
The Buffalo Bills were forced to play Sunday’s game in Detroit due to a massive snowstorm that buried Orchard Park under as much as five feet of snow. Not only did this make for a bit of a confusing situation, it cost the team a lot of money. The...
Breakout star has made the Dallas Cowboys a true championship contender
The Dallas Cowboys hammered the Minnesota Vikings in a statement victory on Sunday afternoon. Tony Pollard put the league on notice in the win. Pollard was excellent in all phases of the game. He was dynamic running the ball, electric catching passes, and gave the Vikings’ defense fits throughout the day. No matter what Minnesota did, Pollard had an answer.
