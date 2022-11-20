Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain Xpress
Best Medicine with Morgan Bost: Comedians offer ways to survive Thanksgiving with your family
Welcome back to “Best Medicine!” Xpress’ new(ish) monthly comedy column and your holiday endurance guide (remember it’s a marathon, not a sprint). If you’re reading this, it means you’ve successfully survived the season thus far. Yes, I realize it’s still early. Nevertheless, preparation is key.
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Joshua Overbay on the film scene in WNC
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple extended to include Nov. 23
Press release from Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Based on weather forecasts for the area The Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition is extending Code Purple to include Nov 23, temperatures appear to rise into the 40’s for rest of week. ART Transportation protocols remain in effect through this time period. Men’s...
Mountain Xpress
UPDATE: Code Purple canceled for Nov 23
***UPDATE: PLEASE BE AWARE CODE PURPLE FOR NOVEMBER 23RD HAS BEEN CANCELED.***. Based on weather forecasts for the area, The Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition is extending its Code Purple to include Nov 23. Temperatures appear ready to rise into the 40s for the rest of week. ART Transportation protocols remain...
kiss951.com
Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home
Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
ourstate.com
Brevard’s Window Wonderland
Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. When Dee Dee and Jimmy Perkins bough a storefront in downtown...
Mountain Xpress
2022 EcoForesters’ award winners announced for excellence in forest stewardship and education
(Asheville, NC)—EcoForesters’ Annual Awards, celebrating achievement in ecological forestry, were announced on November 17th, at their Annual Event held at The Wedge Foundation. This year’s awards highlighted important issues that face our region’s forests and the great people that are making a difference in forestry. The...
thebluebanner.net
How Zelda Fitzgerald Tragically Died on Zillicoa Street
Editor’s Note, Content Warning: This article contains mentions of fire, death and sexual assault. While most notable for her 1920’s flap dancing, novel “Save Me The Waltz”, and marriage to ”The Great Gatsby”’s author, F. Scott Fitzgerald, the community of Asheville tends to remember Zelda’s untimely death in the Highland Hospital fire of 1948.
Mountain Xpress
ABCCM kicks off the season with 2022 Christmas Angel Shop and 36th Annual Return to Bethlehem interactive Christmas experience
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – ABCCM kicks off the Christmas season with the 2022 Christmas Angel Shop (a children’s toy drive) event and the local Christmas favorite, Return to Bethlehem, an interactive journey to the birthplace of Jesus. 2022 Christmas Angel Shop. ABCCM officially opens the 2022 Christmas Angel Shop...
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Chelsey Lee Gaddy on local theater
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
ourstate.com
Joy Full at Mud Dabbers Pottery
John O. Dodson may no longer be physically with us, but small reminders of the family tradition he started pop up everywhere: in a thousand kitchen cupboards and medicine cabinets, at work benches and on desktops, in display cabinets and on bookshelves and nightstands and coffee tables, on credenzas and inside every conceivable residential nook and cranny. And, yes, even at the occasional flea market and antiques store.
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Flat Rock Playhouse presents ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
Like her parents before her, Lauren Rogers Hopkins grew up watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” each holiday season. Now, her 6-year-old son has likewise developed a love for the animated classic. “It’s a great show for all generations,” says Hopkins, education programs manager for the Flat Rock Playhouse....
WLOS.com
Pressure on to reach financing plan for $30 million in McCormick Field renovations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are few years over the last 113 in Asheville that haven't included some iteration of Tourists baseball. They've been the Moonshiners, the Mountaineers and Orioles; it was still the team for Western North Carolina. As the cityscape around McCormick Field has evolved and risen,...
Mountain Xpress
Local dementia groups help individuals, caregivers
In 2004, Joyce Robinson and her siblings watched as their mother was diagnosed with dementia. “We struggled with it because we had never seen this before,” Joyce recalls. “We saw the effect it took on the family.” They cared for their mother until she died in 2012.
Lodging
Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville, the First Moxy Hotel in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville, North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will have 115 guestrooms, the brand’s Bar Moxy and lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual-brand offering. Although the hotels will have separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities including the pool deck, fitness center, and meeting space.
country1037fm.com
Abandoned Theme Park Remains In Maggie Valley
Abandoned theme or amusement parks are nothing new to me. Growing up in Houston, Texas, our “Carowinds” was “Astroworld.” It was directly across the street from the Astrodome and was a regular summertime destination. Then, after I was grown and gone, the land became more valuable than the annual revenue, and Astroworld closed. However, something weird happened. The development company that bought the park and shut it down, went under themself. It took several years for all the structures to be sold off and demolished. In that time, pictures and videos would emerge from people who “hopped the fence.” The first word that comes to mind? Creepy. Which leads me to Maggie Valley, North Carolina and Ghost Town in the Sky.
Mountain Xpress
Efforts to restore the Oconaluftee River advances
A regionally and nationally significant river restoration project is moving forward on the Oconaluftee River, where a coalition of federal, state, tribal, nonprofit and private partners is working together to remove the Ela Dam in Whittier, North Carolina. The most recent action is the signing between Mainspring Conservation Trust and...
iheart.com
Suspect Gets 20+ Years for Murder, YMI Center to get Renovations
(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for a shooting over a farm argument. Kenneth McCall was accused of shooting a man to death on property at the Pinhook Family Campground in October 2020. The victim reportedly shot a pig that was rooting up land on the property. A judge sentenced McCall to a minimum of 23-years in prison yesterday.
Mountain Xpress
Construction begins on Moxy Asheville, slated for early 2024 opening
Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville – North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel – located at 61 Biltmore. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will feature 115 guest rooms, the brand’s iconic Bar Moxy and modern lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual brand offering. Although the hotels will boast separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities to enhance the guest experience, including the pool deck, fitness center and meeting space.
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
