Top stars, best performances in the third round of the North Carolina high school football state playoffs

Christian Perris, Princeton

Perris was spectacular, running 33 times for 495 yards and 7 touchdowns as Princeton won a 63-55 shootout with Cummings in 2-A. The senior tailback also returned 3 kicks for 154 yards.

Terrell Anderson, Grimsley

The junior wide receiver retuned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and caught 3 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown as the Whirlies outlasted Independence 44-36 in 4-A.

Jadyn Davis, Providence Day

The five-star prospect fired six touchdowns passes as the Chargers swamped rival Charlotte Christian 55-13 to win the NCISAA Division I state championship. Michigan, Clemson and Tennessee are among the suitors for Davis.

Brody Barnhardt, Providence Day

Barnhardt, who has offers from several Power 5 schools, caught two touchdown passes and had an interception.

Noah Rogers, Rolesville

The Ohio State commit had a game-tying 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and caught a TD pass as the Rams came from behind to knock off rival Wake Forest 42-28 in 4-A action.

Aronne Herring, New Bern

Herring ran for a pair of touchdowns as the undefeated Bears fended off a major upset in holding off Jordan 38-33 in the 4-A playoffs. The senior tailback’s 54-yard touchdown run was the game-winner.

Ben Mauney, Burns

The Bulldogs’ quarterback threw for 244 yards and a touchdown in a 24-20 win over Salisbury in 2-A action.

Nigel Dula, Draughn

Dula ran for a touchdown and tossed a 31-yard halfback pass on fourth-and-five for a touchdown as the Bulldogs beat Thomasville 19-14 in the 1-A playoffs.

Chris Culliver, Maiden

The North Carolina recruit caught 9 passes for 176 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Maiden’s 37-14 win over Bunker Hill in the 2-A playoffs. Culliver also had an interception.

Wesley Thompson, Maiden

Thompson threw for 444 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Lamont Littlejohn, Kings Mountain

Littlejohn ran for a touchdown and threw for another as the undefeated Mountaineers rallied for a 22-19 win over West Charlotte and avoided a huge upset in the 3-A playoffs. Littlejohn got the game-winner on a 1-yard keeper with 10 seconds left.

Isaac Weaver, Andrews

Weaver ran for over 300 yards and 5 touchdowns as the undefeated Wildcats overwhelmed Murphy 50-23, moving on to the fourth round.

Xavier Pugh, Millbrook

Pugh scored three touchdowns - two on the ground - in Millbrook’s 35-7 rout of Southern Alamance in 4-A.

Nolan Hauser, Hough

Hauser kicked a 39-yard field goal in Hough’s 17-7 win over East Forsyth in the 4-A playoffs. That tied a state career record for field goals with 51. A junior, Hauser is 17-for-20 this season with a long of 48 yards.

Javon Cowan, Triton

Cowan ran 15 times for 127 yards and a touchdown as the Hawks won a 37-35 thriller over Jacksonville in the 3-A playoffs. The Hawks’ tailback also caught a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Avery Gaby, East Duplin

Gaby ran for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Panthers’ 28-27 win over Clinton in 2-A action.

Deandre Nance, 71st

Nance threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more as the undefeated Falcons whipped North Brunswick 40-8 in 3-A action.

Ervodd Cassady, Eastern Randolph

Cassady ran 20 times for 141 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Wildcats turned back Robbinsville in a 1-A thriller.

Folger Boaz, East Surry

Though the Cardinals lost, Boaz shined, throwing for 294 yards and 2 touchdowns without an interception. He also ran for 59 yards on 18 carries.