Pisces is the twelfth sign of the zodiac. Born in February and March, Pisces is known for their sweet disposition and child-like essence. The water sign is also said to be one of the most sensitive members of the zodiac with a generous heart and a curious soul (via Mind Body Green). Pisces also has a reputation for making the best out of whatever situation they find themselves in, although they can be a bit naive from time to time. The sign is also said to be very empathetic and may even have heightened psychic abilities.

