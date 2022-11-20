Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Pocatello sanitation collection to be delayed due to Thanksgiving
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Thursday and Friday’s garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collections for Pocatello residents will be delayed by one day because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaves will not be picked up Thursday, Nov. 24. Residents with a Thursday pickup are...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – November 22, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. Many University of Idaho Alumni gathered in Downtown Idaho Falls last night for a Candlelight Vigil in memory of the four murdered University of Idaho students. 2. The Ashton Christmas Village is once...
kidnewsradio.com
Thanksgiving travel is busy but not chaotic
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thanksgiving travel is expected to recover in a big way this season. About 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, 312,000 of which are Idahoans, according to AAA. They say this is a 1.5% increase from last year. But the Idaho...
kidnewsradio.com
East Idaho BMX opens indoor track in Bingham County
PINGREE, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s been nearly 30 years since Bingham County has played host to a BMX track. Now, the sport is making its return to the area because of the efforts of East Idaho BMX. They are opening a new indoor track the will be in a central location for all riders in Eastern and South Eastern Idaho.
kidnewsradio.com
Winter travel restrictions to begin on Palisades Ranger District
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Forest Service Road 218 at the Forest Boundary near Kelly Canyon Ski Resort to the Y-Junction Parking Area will be closed to all motorized use, including snowmobiles, for resort opening preparation. Forest Service Road 217, Table Rock Road, will remain open until Dec. 15 to allow forest access to the Y Junction.
kidnewsradio.com
U of I student speaks out following peers’ murders
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s been more than a week since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in Moscow. Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Xana’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were close friends and members of Greek life on campus. “I still haven’t...
kidnewsradio.com
DEQ seeks comment on draft water reuse permit for city of Rockland
POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks comment on a draft water reuse permit for the City of Rockland in Power County. The city operates a class 1 municipal collection and treatment system, a 3-cell lagoon system, a winter storage lagoon, and a slow-rate land application system 15 miles south of American Falls, Idaho. Upgrades began in 2012 to add land for a recycled water land application system and a winter storage lagoon west of the treatment lagoons. The city also purchased a 160-acre parcel as part of their 2012 facility upgrades and completed the winter storage lagoon construction in 2013.
Comments / 0