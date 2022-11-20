Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Renews Contract with Athletic Club
Buffalo’s city employees will be able to continue to use the facilities at the Buffalo Athletic Club (BAC), after the city council extended their agreement for another year. According to Schrader, the contract specifies the city will pay the BAC $300 per month during the one-year contract which allows all city employees unlimited access to the club’s facilities and equipment.
Sheridan Media
Building Inspector on Contractor Renewals, Permits, Annexations
Buffalo Building Inspector Terry Asay, in his report to the city council, discussed contractor license renewals, building permits, and annexations into the city. He reported on the pending annexations. Asay said he has begun to renew contractor’s licenses, saying he has sent out renewal applications to all 307 of the...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Ratifies Letter in Support of Land Trust
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have ratified a Letter of Support for the Sheridan Community Land Trust’s (SCLT) application for funding for the Red Grade Trails System. The SCLT is applying to the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation (WOR) asking for $749,000 which will be combined with a local match of $100,000 to complete the multi-year project, according to the letter from the county.
Sheridan Media
Open Space
An ordinance detailing open space requirements for developers in the City of Sheridan was an item of consideration at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council meeting. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Ordinance 2255 was approved by the City Council on second reading. No change was made to...
Sheridan Media
Johnson County Signs CMAQ Reimbursement Request
Johnson County Road & Bridge Supervisor Scott Pehringer requested approval from the county commission for Chairman Bill Novotny to sign the Reimbursement Request for Congestion Mitigation Air Quality (CMAQ) funds from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). The funding was applied for and awarded in 2021 and was used for...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Buffalo Wyoming
Buffalo, Wyoming, is located in northern Teton County and is home to the Cloud Peak Scenic Byway. The Cloud Peak Scenic Byway takes you through the towns of Buffalo and Moran before taking you along the foothills to Yellowstone National Park. Although Buffalo isn’t quite as famous as some other...
Sheridan Media
Fairgrounds to be the Site of 2023 WYO Winter Rodeo
The Sheridan County Fairgrounds will be the site for the 2023 WYO Winter Rodeo. Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Director Shawn Parker made the announcement at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council meeting during an update on the winter rodeo. Parker said the skijoring portion of the winter rodeo will...
Sheridan Media
SPD to present TIPS training in December
The Sheridan Police Department has announced it will host a Training for Intervention ProcedureS (TIPS) class beginning in December. According to the SPD, City of Sheridan Ordinance 4-4(e) reads in part, “All persons employed at any licensee business operating with a liquor license issued by the city of Sheridan who are engaged in the selling or serving of alcoholic beverages or the managing thereof (hereinafter referred to as an “alcohol server staff”), shall successfully complete an alcohol server training program as approved by Wyoming Statute section 12-2-402, within ninety days of the start of their employment.”
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish to host Trapping Workshops for pet owners
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced they will host two workshops on trap awareness and safety for pet owners in the Sheridan Region. The workshops will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sheridan Fulmer Library. The Gillette workshop will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the same day at the Campbell County Library on S. 4-J Road.
Sheridan Media
Johnson County Lifts Hiring Freeze to Replace Library Director
Johnson County’s Commissioners have lifted the hiring freeze to allow the Library Board to begin the search for a new Library Director. Current Library Director Steve Rzasa, along with members of the library board, came before the county commission at their recent meeting to inform them of Rzasa’s resignation and their need to hire a replacement.
county17.com
One Gillette resident among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. One of the...
county17.com
CAM-PLEX Park displays glow with Christmas spirit through Jan. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Parks and Recreation’s Festival of Lights, which includes more than 1 million lights, began the evening of Nov. 18. Parks staff prepares, sets up and choreographs more than 50 displays to a variety of holiday music, the County’s website said. To see the more than 100 individual pieces that create Wyoming’s largest holiday lights festival, motorists can drive a loop through CAM-PLEX Park, 2910 Doubletree Lane, Gillette. The display can also be seen from flights into and out of Gillette’s airport.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Arraigned for Felony Theft
A Sheridan man was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Tuesday for the charge of felony theft. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 23, an officer with the Sheridan Police Department was dispatched to Sheridan Liquor on Sugarland Drive to investigate a report of theft. Store Owner Chad Franklin reported that an employee of his, Monte Johnson, had been taking money from a cash safe within the business and there were several video recordings of him committing the alleged criminal activity. At an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan, the 59-year-old Johnson pleaded not guilty to one count of felony theft.
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission acquires ranch, passes regulations during most recent meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has recently approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch Property in Johnson and Washakie Counties, intending to use it as a wildlife habitat management area. During its November meeting in Rock Springs, the commission approved the acquisition of 2,680 deed...
Sheridan Media
Trial Date Set for Man Charged With Multiple Felonies
A trial date has been set for April of next year in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with seven felonies. At an arraignment hearing Tuesday in District Court, 37-year-old Drell Amende pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony burglary, four counts of felony theft, and one count of felony alteration of a vehicle’s identification numbers. Between April 1 and late October of this year, Amende allegedly broke into a number of storage units in Sheridan County and stole numerous items. Amende was arrested for the alleged crimes on October 6.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan PD to Host Coffee With a Cop Saturday
The Sheridan Police Department is inviting the public to come together to build relationships and discuss community issues over a cup of coffee Saturday, November 26 at Java Moon from 7:30 to 8:30 am. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Sheridan’s neighborhoods. The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.
Sheridan Media
Annette Reed
Annette Reed died Friday, November 18, 2022, in Sheridan at the age of 81. Annette was born in Macomb, Illinois in 1941. She attended school in Macomb at the Western Illinois University Lab School. Annette earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education from Western in 1963. In 1964, Annette married Marion Reed. They were married for 58 years until Marion’s death in June this year.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 21
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Nov. 19, Gurley Avenue and Warlow Drive, CCSO. A 49-year-old man...
Sheridan Media
Twenty-seven years of the Christmas Stroll
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce began hosting the Christmas Stroll in downtown Sheridan 27 years ago. While appearing on Sheridan Meida’s Public Pulse, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Program Development Director Teresa Detimore and Christmas Stroll Planning Committee Chairperson Robby Smith talked a little about the history of the stroll, of which Smith has been a part of for each year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
