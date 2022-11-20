Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown are proving once again why they are the ultimate #relationshipgoals this Thanksgiving!. The "Be Like That" singer shared a series of photos of his family on Instagram on Thursday (November 24). "First off I am so Thankful for this amazing woman/mother. Second I am so blessed to live another day with my amazing girls and 3rd today was a good day I hope y’all’s was as well ❤️," he captioned the post which included a selfie of him kissing his wife, a picture cheesin' with his kids Kodi Jane and Kingsley Rose and a view of his home and massive Christmas tree.

1 DAY AGO