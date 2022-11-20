Read full article on original website
Kardashians Go Royal For Thanksgiving With Portraits Of (Almost) Everybody
It wouldn't be a Kardashian holiday celebration if it weren't over the top. And boy did the Kardashians deliver this year!. Kim Kardashian's house was transformed into a royal palace for Thanksgiving on Thursday (November 24), complete with place cards, fall-colored flowers and a whole lot of candles, as seen on pretty much the Instagram stories of everyone who was present, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and of course, North West's chaotic TikTok account. North documented the evening full of s'mores and cuddles, and even shared a video of herself taking a break from the action to dance to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror."
Glenn takes this piece of Orson Welles history for a spin
The American Journey Experience is the new home of the car Orson Welles gave to Rita Hayworth. Orson Welles gave this car to his future wife Rita Hayworth for her 24th birthday. George Orson Welles was an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter who is remembered for his innovative and...
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ’Flashdance’ and ‘Fame’ Singer, Dies At 63
Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to 1980s hit films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicists Judith A. Moose confirmed the news on Twitter this morning (November 26). She shared the following statement on the singer's account:. "It is with profound...
Sammy Jaye Talks Her Podcast, Balancing Life, Interviewing & MORE!
Sammy Jaye sits down with iHeartRadio's very own EJ in a virtual interview to talk about her podcast "Let's Be Real," balancing life, interviewing being therapeutic and more!
Demi Lovato Spends First Thanksgiving With Boyfriend Jutes & Adorable Dogs
Demi Lovato showed her fans just how grateful she is this Thanksgiving!. After letting her fans know that she's grateful for them, she shared someone else she's grateful for — her new boyfriend, Jutes. The couple spent their first Thanksgiving together after making their relationship Instagram official earlier this week.
Kane & Katelyn Brown's Sweet Thanksgiving Messages Will Make You Swoon
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown are proving once again why they are the ultimate #relationshipgoals this Thanksgiving!. The "Be Like That" singer shared a series of photos of his family on Instagram on Thursday (November 24). "First off I am so Thankful for this amazing woman/mother. Second I am so blessed to live another day with my amazing girls and 3rd today was a good day I hope y’all’s was as well ❤️," he captioned the post which included a selfie of him kissing his wife, a picture cheesin' with his kids Kodi Jane and Kingsley Rose and a view of his home and massive Christmas tree.
Behind the Scenes Minis: Robert-Houdin's Legacy
Holly and Tracy talk about why Robert-Houdin has been lauded as the father of modern magic. They also discuss dangerous aspects of his work, and the lack of nuance in stories about his Algerian performances. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Here's a List of Songs That Turn 10 This Year
Not to make you feel old, but there are several iconic songs that are turning 10 in 2022. On the list is Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe." Also, Fun's "We Are Young." Other songs turning 10 are Nicki Minaj's "Starships," Macklemore's "Thrift Shop," Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Getting Back Together," and Psy's "Gangnam Style."
Charlieonnafriday Talks "Enough," Music Journey, New Music & MORE!
Charlieonnafriday sat down with iHeartRadio's very own Tanya Rad to talk about "Enough," how he started making music, new music and more!
