Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendMae A.Houston, TX
Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away
The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix’s right ankle ‘a lot better’ than a week ago
Bo Nix’s injured right ankle is “a lot better” as Oregon prepares to face Oregon State compared to last week ahead of the game with Utah. Nix said he was doing well following the Ducks’ Tuesday morning practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. “A lot better this...
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
Lanning provides injury updates heading into rivalry week against No. 22 Oregon State
Oregon is certainly not the only team dealing with the injury bug as the regular season draws to a close. Still, many main players remain questionable as the Ducks head to Corvallis this weekend. Starting center Alex Forsyth did not dress for last weekend's matchup against Utah. Fellow offensive linemen...
Report: Arizona State Speaking With Top Pac-12 Coordinator About Job Opening
One of the hottest young names in the collegiate coaching ranks is reportedly in talks with power-brokers at Arizona State University for the school's open head coaching position. Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon, is reportedly one of the names on Arizona ...
COMMITMENT: CB Jermod McCoy Commits to Oregon State
After a relatively slow fall recruiting, Oregon State is ramping up their efforts as the Early Signing Period draws near. This morning the Beavers added a commitment from Jermod McCoy, from Whitehouse, Texas. McCoy has been on the Beavers radar since the spring, but a visit for the Cal game...
Where Are They Now? From state champion at Ashland to Oregon Ducks star to the NFL, Chad Cota had a storybook football life
By Dave Ball Southern Oregon native Chad Cota helped put Ashland football on the map in the late 1980s and would go on to a lengthy professional career. Cota started to realize his potential after earning a spot with the Grizzlies his sophomore year — a season that ended in the ...
Injury report on star QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury update on Bo Nix, Ryan Walk, and the impact the injuries the Ducks are dealing with.
ijpr.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
ijpr.org
Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
thatoregonlife.com
Shooting at Bobbi’s VIP Room in Springfield, Oregon Leaves One Dead
A shooting at a strip club in Springfield, Oregon occurred this morning at 2:30 am, resulted in two people being shot with one dead. At this time, KVAL is not reporting much, as there is no word on the suspected shooter or the condition of the surviving victim. The club where the shooting occurred was at Bobbi’s VIP Room at 1195 Main Street.
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
klcc.org
Nuts about running? There’s a new Track Town attraction for you
Track Town has a new attraction in the Eugene-Springfield area. There's no need to sprint to the Fast Forest at Dorris Ranch, it'll be there for quite a while. Ben Blankenship is a Eugene-based distance runner who ran in the 2016 Olympics. As a professional athlete, he saw and appreciated the outdoors all over the world. He told KLCC he wanted to find a public space where he could make the connection tangible. “I felt like this was a very small contribution I could do for the climate," he said, "and merge together athletes and athletics with environment.”
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
KVAL
Eugene gas falls 8.4 cents/g: 'Terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel'
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 82.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities In The Area Predict A Particularly Severe Respiratory Virus Season For Children
Severe Respiratory Virus Season: Children are the group who are being affected the most severely by the rise in respiratory virus cases. Concern has been expressed within the local medical community regarding a lack of available hospital beds and personnel. A week ago, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order...
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed Thanksgiving weekend 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Thursday is Thanksgiving Day. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures for the weekend:. Banks, credit unions: All will be closed Thursday. Buses: No buses will run Thursday. Most will operate Friday. Government: State government agencies will be closed Thursday; federal offices of the Siuslaw National Forest and...
Emerald Media
PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District completes Development Project
Since April of 2021, PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District, near the University of Oregon campus, has undergone a modernization project, replacing four older buildings and remodeling other parts of the hospital. The grounds are now landscaped, leaving a large grass area featuring benches and a rock walkway. Four...
