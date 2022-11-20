Track Town has a new attraction in the Eugene-Springfield area. There's no need to sprint to the Fast Forest at Dorris Ranch, it'll be there for quite a while. Ben Blankenship is a Eugene-based distance runner who ran in the 2016 Olympics. As a professional athlete, he saw and appreciated the outdoors all over the world. He told KLCC he wanted to find a public space where he could make the connection tangible. “I felt like this was a very small contribution I could do for the climate," he said, "and merge together athletes and athletics with environment.”

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO