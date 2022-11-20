ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

247Sports

Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away

The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

COMMITMENT: CB Jermod McCoy Commits to Oregon State

After a relatively slow fall recruiting, Oregon State is ramping up their efforts as the Early Signing Period draws near. This morning the Beavers added a commitment from Jermod McCoy, from Whitehouse, Texas. McCoy has been on the Beavers radar since the spring, but a visit for the Cal game...
CORVALLIS, OR
ijpr.org

Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws

In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Shooting at Bobbi’s VIP Room in Springfield, Oregon Leaves One Dead

A shooting at a strip club in Springfield, Oregon occurred this morning at 2:30 am, resulted in two people being shot with one dead. At this time, KVAL is not reporting much, as there is no word on the suspected shooter or the condition of the surviving victim. The club where the shooting occurred was at Bobbi’s VIP Room at 1195 Main Street.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
klcc.org

Nuts about running? There’s a new Track Town attraction for you

Track Town has a new attraction in the Eugene-Springfield area. There's no need to sprint to the Fast Forest at Dorris Ranch, it'll be there for quite a while. Ben Blankenship is a Eugene-based distance runner who ran in the 2016 Olympics. As a professional athlete, he saw and appreciated the outdoors all over the world. He told KLCC he wanted to find a public space where he could make the connection tangible. “I felt like this was a very small contribution I could do for the climate," he said, "and merge together athletes and athletics with environment.”
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Eugene gas falls 8.4 cents/g: 'Terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel'

EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 82.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
EUGENE, OR

