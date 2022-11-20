Read full article on original website
The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on ThanksgivingThe Maine WriterPlymouth, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValPlymouth, MA
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
Beloved Holiday Stroll Returns to Downtown New Bedford
On Dec. 3, downtown New Bedford will officially kick off the holiday season with its highly anticipated dNB Holiday Stroll. With the support of NB Creative, the City of New Bedford and the New Bedford Local Cultural Council, Downtown New Bedford Inc. has put together a magical lineup of events to usher in the holiday season on the SouthCoast.
johnstonsunrise.net
Marie Osmond performs with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra
Marie Osmond will perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at her Christmas concert “A Symphonic Christmas” on Dec. 22 at 7:30pm. Navigant Credit Union is the sponsor of “A Symphonic Christmas.”. “I am thrilled to be performing my Christmas concert ‘A Symphonic Christmas’ at the majestic...
Somerset Winterfest Brings Holidays to Life with Epic Celebration
After a successful first year in 2021, the Somerset Winterfest will return to the Slades Ferry District on Saturday, December 10th from 12 pm to 6 pm for a day of free family fun. This year is shaping up to be much bigger than last year, with vendors, food trucks, and even more holiday cheer.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week: Nov. 21 – 27
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Thanksgiving Week in and around Newport and Rhode Island. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 1:30 pm: World Cup Viewing Party-...
Fairhaven Turkey Trot Returns for Its 12th Year With a Goal of Giving Back
Before you sit down in front of a pile of turkey and potatoes on Thursday, grab your running shoes and participate in the Fairhaven Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning to raise money for local food pantries. For the past 12 years, families have been hitting the pavement to give back,...
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Blue Plate Diner offers classic, comfortable diner experience
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye samples a variety of meals from the Blue Plate Diner in Middletown in an episode of Cheap Eats. Since 2004, Blue Plate Diner owner Ted Karousos has served up breakfast, lunch and dinner items in a comfortable and affordable setting.
Fall River Woman Finds Mysterious Century-Old Postcard in Wall of Her Home
You really never know what you might find when you are doing renovations to a house. There may be money hidden in the walls, a Celtics trophy, or a postcard mailed to Fall River over a hundred years ago. While Casey Brown didn't find any hidden treasure, she did find...
New Bedford Elementary School Closed Due to Boiler Issue
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's Jireh Swift Elementary School has been closed for the day on Tuesday, Nov. 22 due to a boiler problem, officials announced early Tuesday morning. In a Facebook post published just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the school district announced that Swift Elementary will be closed for the day because of the boiler.
Jacob Ventura Exploring Run for New Bedford Ward 3 City Council Seat
Local attorney and former Senate candidate Jacob Ventura announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he is exploring a run for the Ward 3 City Council seat in New Bedford which is soon to be vacated by outgoing Ward 3 Councilor Hugh Dunn. Ventura said he will make a final decision...
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: It’s fascinating to see the new ways we use these old churches
I could not help but notice, as I drive down Ten Rod Road each day, that the lovely old Advent Street Church has recently received a new paint job, courtesy of its present owners, the McKay family. The McKay’s purchased the building; no let me rephrase that, they saved the building, more than two decades ago, when they purchased it and began to use it as warehouse space.
ABC6.com
Bristol Community College Fall River campus closed after water main break
FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) — Bristol Community College’s Fall River campus is closed Monday because of a water main break. The college posted on its website, advising community members of the closure. “Bristol Fall River Campus ONLY will be closed on Monday, Nov. 21 due to a water...
wbsm.com
New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze
NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard
(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
Fall River Pit Bull Found Roaming the Streets But Still Filled with Love [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the season of giving, so let's give some animals a chance at love that only a forever family can offer. Every week, we shine a light on animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast, in hopes of finding them the perfect places to call home. This week, we head to Fall River where an adorable pitbull is patiently waiting.
New Bedford Police Unveil New ‘Autism Awareness’ Patrol Car
A new "Autism Awareness" patrol vehicle driven by New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira arrived at William H. Carney Academy to a large group of excited students who were eager to take pictures with the car. They were also given the opportunity to sit behind the wheel and the passengers...
Six New Bedford Firefighters Honored In Worcester Ceremony
A half-dozen New Bedford firefighters were honored Friday at the 33rd Annual Firefighters of the Year Awards Ceremony in Worcester. The New Bedford delegation was among dozens of firefighters from around the state being recognized. New Bedford Fire Captain Brandon Silva and Firefighter Neal Costa were awarded a Medal of...
New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
New Bedford Should Embrace New York Egg Creams
Let me tell you about one of my favorite drinks: the New York-style egg cream. First off, don’t get grossed out. The cold beverage involves neither eggs nor cream – at least, not officially. It’s made from three simple ingredients that you probably have already on hand: milk,...
Beautiful Newport Mansion Sparkles as Outdoor Magical Wonderland
When most of us think of the Newport mansion around the holidays we think of historic holiday décor and Christmas trees towering several stories high. But one historic home along the water is lighting up their exterior too, with sparkling results. Sparkling Lights at The Breakers began back in...
Kindhearted New Bedford Fishermen Hand Out Turkeys by the Docks
If you ask me what my favorite time of year is, I'll gladly tell you it's Thanksgiving without hesitation. It has nothing to do with the food and everything to do with paying it forward. That's precisely what three local fishermen did. A week before the holiday, a few crew...
