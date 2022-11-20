Transgender Day of Remembrance: Honoring those killed in anti-transgender violence

Read full article on original website
Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in U.S. this year
At least 32 transgender and gender non-conforming people were killed in the U.S. since the beginning of 2022, according to the Human Rights Campaign. The toll was lower than last year's record, when at least 57 people were killed.The LGBTQ advocacy group, which is the nation's largest political lobbying organization of its kind, shared on Wednesday its most recent annual report on deadly violence targeting transgender and gender non-conforming people. Victims whose names and stories appeared in the report came from a number of different states across the country, and their ages ranged from 19 to 50, although some were...
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Transgender YouTuber never placed in men's unit, corrections official says
Correction officials in Florida are denying that YouTube and Tiktok influencer Nikita Dragun was ever in a men's unit in jail during the arrest period.
Lauren Boebert, Gun Lover and Anti-LGBTQ Troll, Offers ‘Prayers’ for Club Shooting Victims
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who has made gun ownership and anti-LGBTQ policies a regular part of her MAGA platform, tweeted her thoughts and prayers on Sunday for the victims of the deadly Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting. But her sentiments caused outrage in the LGBTQ community, with many calling out her hypocrisy—including Chasten Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s husband, who slammed her on Twitter: “You encourage this type of hatred. Get off Twitter and start looking inward.”The shooting, which took place Saturday night during a drag show at Club Q in Colorado Springs, claimed 5 lives and injured 18 others....
Beauty pageant can’t be forced to accept transgender contestants, court rules
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday in favor of a beauty pageant that did not want to include transgender contestants.
Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition
A U.S. military veteran and his daughter are filing a lawsuit challenging a federal rule they said prevents the daughter from accessing medical coverage because she is transgender
US LGBTQ club attack suspect faces murder, possible hate crime charges
A Colorado man was facing murder and potential hate crime charges on Monday after a shooting rampage at an LGBTQ nightclub, as a US Army veteran recounted how he "went into combat mode" to quickly subdue the gunman. Formal charges have not yet been filed but Aldrich is expected to face first-degree murder charges and "if the evidence supports bias-motivated crimes, we will charge that as well," Allen said.
Widow of Thurgood Marshall, civil rights activist dies at 94
The widow of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black man to serve on the court, died Tuesday, according to a statement from the court. She was 94. Cecilia Suyat Marshall, who was known as “Cissy,” was also a civil rights activist and worked as a stenographer for the NAACP for seven years,…
Anderson Aldrich Non-Binary Revelation Leaves Internet Divided
Members of the LGBTQ community argue his non-binary claims are trolling, while right-wingers say it's proof the left was trying to politicize the attack.
