(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is condemning a rush to judgment following new information revealed about a mass shooting suspect in Colorado. The Church says alleged shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich was not an active member of the faith when the deadly shooting happened Saturday in Colorado Springs. Though Aldrich was listed on Church rolls, a spokesman says he has not associated with members of the faith in some time. The spokesman said it was troubling that so many people criticized the Mormon faith following the shooting. The Church also condemned the violence in Colorado Springs and offered prayers of support for the victims and their families.

