Colorado Springs, CO

Tara Higgs
2d ago

If the DA would have prosecuted him a year ago for threatening to bomb his mom and making bomb stuff, he wouldn’t have been on the streets. The DA’s office is to blame for this

Louis Smith
2d ago

The fascist AOC has spoken... now no one can criticize her words as that is violence....AOC wants to pretend like she cares... what's her next move... fly to Colorado and stand by a fence and cry...

Larry Major
2d ago

AOC was blastied at her own town Hall meeting by her own people Over her support of the War 🤡🤡

coloradotimesrecorder.com

Two Anti-LGBT Republicans Marked Themselves ‘Safe From the Club Q Shooting’

UPDATE: Following publication, Commissioner VanderWerf replied via email. His comments have been added. Following Saturday night’s mass shooting at an LGBT club in Colorado Springs, a pair of El Paso County Republicans who have publicly opposed the LGBT community nevertheless felt it necessary to mark themselves “Safe from the Club Q Shooting” on social media.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs

San Francisco — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, which killed at least five people and injured at least eighteen:. “Americans awoke this morning to horrific news: a brutal attack on an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Mary Sue

The Club Q Shooting in Colorado Springs: This Is What They Want

(Content Warning: descriptions of gun violence and hate speech) Late last night Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22 year old man with a possible history of violence, walked into Club Q in Colorado Springs, CO, and opened fire. He killed five people and shot eighteen others. Two patrons of the LGBTQ night spot were able to subdue him until police arrived. The club was hosting a punk rock night and usually also hosts weekend drag shows. The club and the Colorado Springs Police Department have both described the mass murder as a “hate attack.” At least five lives have been lost and countless others have been irreparably shattered.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub. “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting The post Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
midutahradio.com

LDS Church Says Colorado Shooter “Not Active,” Condemns Violence

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is condemning a rush to judgment following new information revealed about a mass shooting suspect in Colorado. The Church says alleged shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich was not an active member of the faith when the deadly shooting happened Saturday in Colorado Springs. Though Aldrich was listed on Church rolls, a spokesman says he has not associated with members of the faith in some time. The spokesman said it was troubling that so many people criticized the Mormon faith following the shooting. The Church also condemned the violence in Colorado Springs and offered prayers of support for the victims and their families.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting. Below are the five victims of the deadly attack. Daniel Davis Aston ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby The post Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

'I had taken a bullet to my leg:' Club Q shooting survivor speaks out

More information is coming out about the mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.Stories of heroism have been revealed, with several witnesses and the mayor of Colorado Springs saying people in the bar - either customers, employees or both - subdued the shooter until police arrived.Jerecho Loveall spoke with CBS News Colorado about his experience. He was shot in the leg during the rampage and didn't realize it until later. He was sitting at the bar when the gunman entered the club."Everyone was scared. He came in shooting a rapid fire...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopols.com

CD-3 Voters With Faulty Ballots Suddenly Extremely Popular

As Denver7’s Colette Bordelon reports, in the rush to “cure” ballots by close of business today in Colorado’s unexpectedly close CD-3 race between Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican incumbent freshman locus of outrage Lauren Boebert, voters who had a temporarily disqualifying error on their ballot, usually unsigned or an issue with their signature not matching official records, have become the subject of a nationwide campaign to “encourage” them fix the problem and have their vote counted. And like anyone who finds themselves suddenly on the receiving end of large numbers of text messages, phone calls, and door knocks from salesman, missionaries, and/or political campaigns, it’s certainly a jarring experience:
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The possibility that the alleged shooter at Club Q this weekend might also target the city's other gay club was enough for Icons, on Bijou Street downtown, to take steps to protect its customers. The staff at Icons confirmed Monday that they went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of The post Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

