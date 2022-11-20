Read full article on original website
How another Patriots win over stumbling Jets played on New York tabloids
There was some odd optimism in New York this week about the Jets’ chances to beat the Patriots on Sunday. That optimism was reflected on the back pages of the New York Daily News and the New York Post. Yes, the Jets are better than they’ve been and the...
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
Marcus Miracle! Patriots Rookie Stuns Jets With Electrifying Punt Return
On a dismal day for New England's offense, Marcus Jones' 84-yard return with five seconds remaining saved the day.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Has Hilarious Response To Mean Lightning Fan
Tampa Bay Lightning fans gave Patrice Bergeron his moment in the sun Monday, joining in on a “Bergy” chant for Boston’s captain after he recorded his 1,000th career point. Not everyone on the Bruins got such a warm welcome to Amalie Arena, however. David Pastrnak scored a...
Patriots delivered a win that only comes around once in a lifetime
FOXBORO -- Drafted in 2008, Matthew Slater has been a part of many Patriots victories. More than he can possibly quantify without a laptop and some free time.Yet when asked in the celebratory locker room if he's ever been a part of a win like the one he experienced on Sunday against the Jets, the longtime special teams captain cut off the question before it could be completed."None like that," Slater said. "I've never won a game like that at any level of football. So, just when you thought you had seen it all, in year 15, you see something...
Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand
The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
Jerod Mayo talks Patriots win over Jets in hilarious PGL cameo
Jerod Mayo was in a good mood after the New England Patriots' Week 11 win over the New York Jets, and it isn't difficult to understand why. His defense limited the Jets to just three points and 136 total yards of offense. After the win, Mayo made an unexpected cameo...
Justin Fields apologized to Bears teammates after loss to Falcons: 'I play for those guys in the locker room'
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to his teammates for his mistakes after the team’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Let’s Remember Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Feud As Patriots-Vikings Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday night, the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the first time since 2018, when New England earned a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. There’s a good chance that nothing that winds up happening in the rematch will be remotely as entertaining as what transpired late in the previous matchup.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic
The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
Titans' Todd Downing: 'I owe it to these guys' to focus on OC role
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday.
Ex-Jets WR really got a Patriots tattoo after losing bet to Edelman
Brandon Marshall will have a permanent reminder of the time he bet against Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots. Ahead of the Patriots' Week 11 game against the Jets at Gillette Stadium, Marshall and Edelman put some pretty high stakes on the matchup: If New York won, Edelman had to get a Jets tattoo. If New England won, Marshall would get a Patriots tattoo.
Jets WR doesn't mince words about offense's struggles in loss to Pats
The New York Jets' offense was dreadful in their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. They totaled 136 yards of offense -- only two in the second half -- and failed to score a touchdown in the 10-3 defeat. Unsurprisingly, the performance isn't sitting well inside the Jets...
Look: Referees Missed Blatant Penalty On The Patriots
The New England Patriots pulled out an improbable victory on Sunday, beating the New York Jets 10-3 on an 84-yard punt return by Marcus Jones with five seconds remaining. However, it appeared that New England got away with a block in the back by linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. near the end of Jones' jaunt through the Jets' punt coverage.
See Former Jets Star WR Brandon Marshall’s Patriots Tattoo After Losing Bet With Julian Edelman
Jets fans look away. Brandon Marshall made a bet with Julian Edelman last week which ended with a Patriots tattoo on the Jets receiver. No one was going to win this bet in the end. The former NFL stars upped the ante by making it a permanent punishment. With both...
Jimmy Johnson shares Belichick nugget that could've changed everything
BOSTON -- The history of Bill Belichick landing as the head coach of the Patriots is well told. But that dramatic departure from the New York Jets almost happened two years earlier.Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson revealed what would have been a history-altering scenario that almost played out way back in 1998.While discussing the Dolphins' consideration of trading up to draft Peyton Manning in the 1998 draft, Johnson said in his new book -- as retold by Peter King -- that the Dolphins almost landed Belichick to be their defensive coordinator."On top of that, Bill Belichick came that close...
