MassLive.com

Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)

FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
CBS Boston

Patriots delivered a win that only comes around once in a lifetime

FOXBORO -- Drafted in 2008, Matthew Slater has been a part of many Patriots victories. More than he can possibly quantify without a laptop and some free time.Yet when asked in the celebratory locker room if he's ever been a part of a win like the one he experienced on Sunday against the Jets, the longtime special teams captain cut off the question before it could be completed."None like that," Slater said. "I've never won a game like that at any level of football. So, just when you thought you had seen it all, in year 15, you see something...
NBC Sports

Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand

The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
NBC Sports

Jerod Mayo talks Patriots win over Jets in hilarious PGL cameo

Jerod Mayo was in a good mood after the New England Patriots' Week 11 win over the New York Jets, and it isn't difficult to understand why. His defense limited the Jets to just three points and 136 total yards of offense. After the win, Mayo made an unexpected cameo...
NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic

The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
NBC Sports

Ex-Jets WR really got a Patriots tattoo after losing bet to Edelman

Brandon Marshall will have a permanent reminder of the time he bet against Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots. Ahead of the Patriots' Week 11 game against the Jets at Gillette Stadium, Marshall and Edelman put some pretty high stakes on the matchup: If New York won, Edelman had to get a Jets tattoo. If New England won, Marshall would get a Patriots tattoo.
The Spun

Look: Referees Missed Blatant Penalty On The Patriots

The New England Patriots pulled out an improbable victory on Sunday, beating the New York Jets 10-3 on an 84-yard punt return by Marcus Jones with five seconds remaining. However, it appeared that New England got away with a block in the back by linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. near the end of Jones' jaunt through the Jets' punt coverage.
CBS Boston

Jimmy Johnson shares Belichick nugget that could've changed everything

BOSTON -- The history of Bill Belichick landing as the head coach of the Patriots is well told. But that dramatic departure from the New York Jets almost happened two years earlier.Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson revealed what would have been a history-altering scenario that almost played out way back in 1998.While discussing the Dolphins' consideration of trading up to draft Peyton Manning in the 1998 draft, Johnson said in his new book -- as retold by Peter King -- that the Dolphins almost landed Belichick to be their defensive coordinator."On top of that, Bill Belichick came that close...

