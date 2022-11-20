FOXBORO -- Drafted in 2008, Matthew Slater has been a part of many Patriots victories. More than he can possibly quantify without a laptop and some free time.Yet when asked in the celebratory locker room if he's ever been a part of a win like the one he experienced on Sunday against the Jets, the longtime special teams captain cut off the question before it could be completed."None like that," Slater said. "I've never won a game like that at any level of football. So, just when you thought you had seen it all, in year 15, you see something...

