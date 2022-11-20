Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Who’s the real favorite to land Justin Verlander?
Many eyes are on free agent ace Justin Verlander, and it’s unknown where he may end up. However, there is a team that appears to be the most likely contender. Free agent pitcher Justin Verlander is certainly a catch who’s gaining attention from many teams, including the Houston Astros, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. The ace just earned his third Cy Young award and pitched an incredible regular season with the Astros, one of many reasons why so many teams are eyeing him.
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
Dodgers Rumors: LA could battle Angels, Rangers for free agent OF target
Just one year ago, a Mitch Haniger pursuit would’ve found its way to the peak of the baseball trade mountain, and finding out the Dodgers were involved would’ve been completely natural. The Angels? Well, considering their continued mediocrity and their residence within the Seattle Mariners’ division, that would’ve been more of a stretch.
MLB rumors: New team enters the Justin Verlander sweepstakes
While the Houston Astros would prefer to re-sign Justin Verlander, there’s no guarantee he stays with the World Series champs. The Mets have entered the picture. After opting out of his previous two-year engagement with Houston, Justin Verlander’s asking price is said to be above $40 million. There’s little guarantee that Astros owner Jim Crane will match that demand, so Verlander is at least doing his due diligence to seek employment elsewhere.
Mets have ready-made Jacob deGrom replacement to sign
The New York Mets are in a tough spot with Jacob deGrom officially hitting free agency, and they are predicted to be ready to sign someone in his place. The New York Mets may be losing ace Jacob deGrom to free agency, and while it would be wise for them to invest in him and they would probably like to, he could choose to sign elsewhere. Experts predict that they may be ready to sign Carlos Rodon as a backup plan if things don’t work out.
Giants using obvious tactic to lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco
Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge reportedly met with the Giants on Tuesday, and they may know exactly how to sway him to San Francisco. Many eyes are on Aaron Judge as he’s officially hit the free agency market. He’s already reportedly met with one team, the San Francisco Giants,to explore what they may have to offer him.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement
This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
3 Jacob deGrom destinations that would break Mets fans hearts
New York Mets fans may have accepted that ace Jacob deGrom could sign elsewhere, but signing with one of these three teams will break their hearts. This year’s MLB free agency class is extremely top-heavy, with outfielder Aaron Judge ranking atop the list of best players, and four top-tier shortstops in Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts all available. When it comes to starting pitching, Jacob deGrom leads the way.
Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety
As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
Braves shouldn’t worry about losing Dansby Swanson according to MLB experts
The Atlanta Braves are going to be in a free agency dogfight to keep Dansby Swanson, but fans shouldn’t worry too much according to MLB experts. Perhaps the biggest fear for the Atlanta Braves and their fans this offseason is that they will relive last offseason with Freddie Freeman by watching hometown shortstop Dansby Swanson leave for another team in 2023.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Cowboys offseason gamble is paying off like a major win
The Denver Broncos put their eggs in the Dorance Armstrong basket, and that decision is paying dividends. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated when the team lost Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. According to reports at the time, terms were agreed upon, but Gregory wasn’t happy with some of the fine print in the contract language that protected the Cowboys more than the player.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0