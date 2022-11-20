Read full article on original website
Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting – president no match for China's tyrant
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Monday in Bali. China's goal is world domination. It's not clear if President Biden understands Xi's intentions.
americanmilitarynews.com
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
nationalinterest.org
Why China Might Draw Singapore Into a Taiwan Fight
While Singapore houses U.S. military personnel, the nation maintains close ties with Beijing, and its role in a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan is uncertain. SINGAPORE—Singapore’s Sembawang area is quiet compared to the rest of the city-state. The glass, concrete, and mirror jungles of southern Singapore’s skyline are out of sight, miles to the south. In their place on the northern edge of the island are white stucco, black shuttered villas with wide lawns, and mango trees, where packs of monkeys cause a ruckus as they run through yards and over houses, testing the sturdiness of both trash bins and ceramic roof tiles. Old air raid shelters, long ago filled in and grassed over, also dot the neighborhood, testifying to Singapore’s World War II history. The irony of the shelters is that they saw little, if any, use in World War II; the Japanese conquest of the island was simply too quick.
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
AOL Corp
Biden says after Xi meeting he doesn’t believe there is ‘imminent attempt’ from China to invade Taiwan
President Biden told reporters Monday following his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that he does "not think there's any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan." Biden made the remark when asked about whether a new Cold War with China could be avoided and the possibility...
Eight reasons to be scared of China
China's Xi Jinping has tightened control. Here are eight more reasons to fear the communist country.
US and China are already at ‘war’ despite what Biden believes: Japanese commentator
President Biden's recent claim that China does not seek an "imminent" invasion of Taiwan was unconvincing, Japanese commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded
Taiwan’s presidential offices are located in a sprawling, stately complex built by the Japanese colonial administration in the early 20th century—a reminder that, for all the belligerent rhetoric coming from the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan has not been firmly under Beijing’s control for well over 100 years. When I arrived at the offices in September for an interview with President Tsai Ing-wen, it occurred to me that the large tower rising above the entrance might become a target in the event of an invasion.
Beloved giant panda given to Taiwan by China dies aged 18 after seizures
A panda given to Taiwan by China 14 years ago as a symbol of what were then warmer ties died on Saturday, after suffering seizures, Taipei zoo said. Tuan Tuan and his breeding mate Yuan Yuan were given to Taiwan by Beijing in late 2008, at a time when relations between the two were more cordial.
Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal
BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
americanmilitarynews.com
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
CNBC
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
AOL Corp
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
Guangzhou to build 250,000 quarantine beds as China COVID cases rise
BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou is setting up makeshift hospitals and quarantine sites with capacity for nearly 250,000 beds for COVID-19 infections, officials said on Thursday, as cases across the country hit their highest level since April.
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD
Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
