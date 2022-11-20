ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
nationalinterest.org

Why China Might Draw Singapore Into a Taiwan Fight

While Singapore houses U.S. military personnel, the nation maintains close ties with Beijing, and its role in a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan is uncertain. SINGAPORE—Singapore’s Sembawang area is quiet compared to the rest of the city-state. The glass, concrete, and mirror jungles of southern Singapore’s skyline are out of sight, miles to the south. In their place on the northern edge of the island are white stucco, black shuttered villas with wide lawns, and mango trees, where packs of monkeys cause a ruckus as they run through yards and over houses, testing the sturdiness of both trash bins and ceramic roof tiles. Old air raid shelters, long ago filled in and grassed over, also dot the neighborhood, testifying to Singapore’s World War II history. The irony of the shelters is that they saw little, if any, use in World War II; the Japanese conquest of the island was simply too quick.
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
The Atlantic

Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded

Taiwan’s presidential offices are located in a sprawling, stately complex built by the Japanese colonial administration in the early 20th century—a reminder that, for all the belligerent rhetoric coming from the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan has not been firmly under Beijing’s control for well over 100 years. When I arrived at the offices in September for an interview with President Tsai Ing-wen, it occurred to me that the large tower rising above the entrance might become a target in the event of an invasion.
The Associated Press

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
americanmilitarynews.com

Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
CNBC

China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
The Independent

China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD

Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
The Guardian

Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic

On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
