Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the ... same old Lions'

Detroit — Taylor Decker is the longest-tenured Detroit Lions player. After a crushing Thanksgiving Day loss in which many fans have been quick to point out just how much these Lions still feel like those Lions, you'll have to pardon his French. "This isn't the f------ same old Lions,"...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos made several roster moves before Panthers game

The Denver Broncos have called up some reinforcements for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. First, the Broncos promoted running back Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Denver had an open spot on the active roster so the team did not have to make a corresponding move to make room for Ozigbo, who will serve as the third-string RB behind Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack.
DENVER, CO
Detroit News

Wojo: Lions battle Bills to final play, can't close the deal

Detroit — This was a fiercely fought game destined to come down to one play, and considering the pedigrees of the teams, it was surprising, even mesmerizing. And ultimately for the Lions, agonizing. No matter how many plays you make in an NFL game, it doesn’t matter unless you...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Four Downs: James Houston hype, Lions' clock management and Ford Field's atmosphere

Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Call it a gut feeling, but a week ago, I started talking to people about James Houston, the Lions' sixth-round pick who had spent the duration of his rookie season on the practice squad. Once training camp wraps, the media doesn't get to see practice, outside brief 15-minute windows of individual drills. That means we have to rely on what coaches, players and teammates are willing to share to get any updates on developmental progress.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Red Wings stretch win streak to four games on Dylan Larkin's shootout goal

Detroit — The Red Wings keep stringing together victories. They reached the first-quarter mark of the NHL season Saturday working a little longer, but ultimately defeating the Arizona Coyotes, 4-3, in a shootout. Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal in the shootout, after Arizona had tied the game late...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Improved special teams large part of Red Wings' early success

Detroit — The Red Wings have missed the playoffs for the last six seasons, and to be sure, there are a variety of reasons why that is. Not enough overall talent is a prime reason. There were seasons where faulty goaltending was an issue, the offense wasn't dangerous enough, or the overall defense was too leaky.
Detroit, MI

