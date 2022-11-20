Read full article on original website
Aldi has launched festive sleeved blankets for Christmas – and they cost just £12.99
Sleeved blankets seem all the rage right now – so it’s no surprise Aldi has jumped on board and is selling its own festive-themed range.If you’re someone who is easily swayed by a novelty item and are looking to keep warm this winter – as well as dressing extra Christmassy – these sleeved blankets could be for you.Priced at just £12.99 each and available in four fun, festive designs, choose between Santa and Mrs Claus, as well as a snowman design. There is also an elf character sleeved blanket but this is currently sold out online, so customers will have...
The 75 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Clearing Holiday Wishlists
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas is about so much more than getting gifts, but it’s not not about the gifts. And here at SPY, we love playing Santa and making someone’s holiday extra special by picking out the perfect Christmas gifts. If the time has come to fill up your shopping sleigh with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, then you may need some inspiration to find the right gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Thankfully, you’ve got SPY’s gifting experts...
Christmas 2022: The best gifts to buy your loved ones this year
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or at least it would be if we didn’t have the looming pressure of having to buy the perfect gift. The festive season is just around the corner, and with two months to go there’s no better time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
Split-in-half artificial Christmas tree proves a festive hit
Argos’s fake tree has built-in fairy lights, hangs on a hook and sits flush on the wall – ideal for a tight space
49 holiday and Christmas gift ideas every woman in your life would love to receive
Whether it's a tear-jerking gift for your significant other or something practical for Mom, these editor-approved holiday and Christmas gift ideas have you covered so you don't have to scramble to shop.
The 17 best places to buy Christmas decorations for every theme and budget
We've found the best stores with all the Christmas decorations you could wish for, from lawn ornaments to lights to tree trimmings.
15 of the Best Christmas Trees for Every Type of Decor Style
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of the most exciting parts about Christmas is decorating. Putting up and decorating the tree is an exciting tradition for families everywhere, and one thing we love is that every tree is different. One family might go […]
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Deck The Halls With The Best Holiday Decorations and Christmas Trees On Sale at Wayfair
With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's not too early to start thinking about holiday decor. To get your home ready for the holidays, the Wayfair Black Friday Sale has seasonal decor deals up to 80% off. Right now, you can save big on everything you need to deck out your home for the holidays. Score pre-lit Christmas trees you can use year after year for under $100, take over 50% off poinsettia and beaded berry-adorned faux fir wreaths, and enjoy major discounts on beloved ornaments and seasonal wreaths.
39 gifts under $25 for everyone on your holiday shopping list
From ice cream makers and board games to hot sauce and cold brew makers, here are our favorite cheap gifts that are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.
If you want a real Christmas tree this holiday season, expect to pay more
An industry group called The Real Christmas Tree Board surveyed tree growers and found 71% expect to raise wholesale prices, which ultimately trickles down to increase the price you pay at the store.
The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year
Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
The Bath & Body Works Christmas Collection Is Here
Bath & Body Works’ Christmas 2022 Collection is arriving earlier than ever, launching in stores and online a full week before Halloween!. Available now, the Christmas collection includes more than 400 limited-edition candles, body care items, Wallflowers plug-ins and more. Expect the return of dozens of seasonal fragrances and 20 new scents like Snowy Coconut Frost and Glistening Gumdrops. Gifts start at just $5.
These Yarn and String Christmas Trees Make for a Great Christmas Ornament
And they serve as great gifts too!
2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Home
- - - HOME | These stylish and useful ideas - all under $100 - will cover your needs for housewarming, hostess and homebody gifts this year. Hudson Grace: Square Marble Monogram Cocktail Napkin Tray Set. $66 | The perfect hostess gift, this napkin holder comes with a set of...
5 Christmas Village Sets That Will Light Up Your Home For The Holidays
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Cozying up your home for the holidays can mean many forms of decorating. And...
This Personalized Ornament Will Be the Most Treasured Gift Anyone Gets This Holiday Season
This is so cool and so easy!
EPCOT Christmas Tree Erected for 2022 Holidays
Guests can now enjoy the giant EPCOT Christmas tree on the World Showcase promenade ahead of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The tree is next to the lagoon, between Port of Entry and Disney Traders. It’s wrapped in blue garland with large golden bells. An angel holding...
Historic Christmas Themed Tourist Attraction Is For Sale
For those who celebrate Christmas, they often have particular family traditions. Decorating the Christmas tree. Opening one present on Christmas Eve. A special dinner menu. For some people, watching the 1983 film, A Christmas Story, over and over and over is an annual tradition, thanks to TV channels like TBS airing it for 24 hours straight on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
