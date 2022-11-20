Read full article on original website
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 12 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
With all 32 teams playing this week, fantasy teams should have the best remaining players in their starting lineups. The only top 12 quarterback with a question heading into Week 12 is Kyler Murray. Three other teams (Panthers, Rams, Jets) could have changes at the quarterback position on Sunday. ,...
6 stats and facts to know for Rams vs. Chiefs in Week 12
The Rams still have seven games left, but their season may come down to Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs. At 3-7, they can’t afford to lose another game, and the Cheifs will be a huge test for this injury-riddled roster. It’s the first time they’re facing the Chiefs...
Justin Fields apologized to Bears teammates after loss to Falcons: 'I play for those guys in the locker room'
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to his teammates for his mistakes after the team’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
NFL Monday QB: Patrick Mahomes Owns the AFC West
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts break down Patrick Mahomes' impressive game in the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, total
The Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. The Seahawks are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Seahawks are -190 on the moneyline in the game. The Raiders are +160. The over/under for the game is set...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fans React to Jameson Williams News: Can Jared Goff Throw It Deep?
The Detroit Lions wanted to take it slow with rookie wideout Jameson Williams. Despite fans wanting to see the talented wideout debut sooner, Detroit's front office indicated from the time he was drafted that the process would be slow getting Williams on the field. After rehabbing from a torn ACL,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trades by Packers, Eagles Show Value of Premier Receiver
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In some ways, receiver is a dime-a-dozen position. There are countless receivers in the NFL who are pretty good, and countless more who aren’t in the league who probably are good enough to be on a roster. In other ways, receiver is a complete...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘He Can Run’: Lions Offense Ready for Jameson Williams to Play
The long wait for the Detroit Lions to have the services of talented rookie wideout Jameson Williams is almost over. The Lions announced that the 2022 No. 12 overall pick returned to practice on Monday. Excitement was palpable as the speedy wideout took another step closer to his NFL debut.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Beckham Bowl’? Giants Think Thanksgiving at Cowboys Will Sway OBJ Signing
FRISCO - We have playfully called this Thanksgiving matchup between NFC East rivals - and Odell Beckham Jr. suitors - "The OBJ Sweepstakes,'' suggesting that "Winner Take All'' as the free agent receiver contemplates his signing future. But maybe we should be taking our playful concept more seriously. “To be...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Cut RB Darrell Henderson Jr.; Emojis Reveal … What?
The Los Angeles Rams waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on Tuesday in a surprise move. A third-round draft by the team in 2019, he's been a staple in the backfield since 2020 and was seen as the answer for LA at running back after rumors swirled of a Cam Akers trade earlier this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos’ In-House Interim HC Canddiates if Hackett Gets Fired
The Denver Broncos are far below expectations, and fans want head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired sooner rather than later. But, of course, that would entail an in-season firing, which is hard to argue against with the offense's performance this season. Even though the quality of play on the offensive line...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings
Amari Cooper may have been the steal of the off-season in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns traded a late-round pick for Cooper and have not looked back. It's the work that he's done on the field that has him listed highly by PFF in their wide receiver rankings. PFF has...
Yardbarker
Top 10 Rams Games Since 1990-Part II
In this article, we will be completing our list of the top 10 Rams games since 1990. In the first top 10 Rams list, we covered games 10 through six and capped off part one with a riveting controversy-filled NFC Championship game between the Rams and Saints. Which games will make part two of our top 10 Rams list? Let’s find out.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Major X-Factor For Minnesota Vikings In Week 12 vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings came crashing back down to Earth in Week 11 after a huge victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 on the road. The Vikings had their doors blown off by the Dallas Cowboys, losing 40-3. They won’t have much time to lick their wounds as Minnesota has a quick turnaround, hosting the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following 37-30 Win Over Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Zac Taylor gave out a bunch of game balls following the win. Watch the Bengals' locker room celebration below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest...
Yardbarker
No Orleans: Rams Fall to Equally Doomed Saints (Highlights)
For all the trials and tribulations of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Rams have responded to every task asked of them this season, at least when it comes to one macabre metric: can this Super Bowl defense get any worse?. Alas for Angelenos, the Rams have appeared to take...
FOX Sports
Travis Kelce reigns; Cowboys bounce back; Rams, Jets fall flat: NFL notes and analysis
Another Sunday Fun Day is in the books, with a number of teams and stars putting their stamp on Week 11. The re-emergence of the Kansas City Chiefs as the top team in the league stands out as my top headline, but there are plenty of subplots to discuss as the regular season enters the stretch run.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 27-10 Win Over the Rams
New Orleans was able to snap their two-game losing skid to pick up their fourth win on the season as they took down the Los Angeles Rams, 27-10. The Saints were able to stay disciplined and played a clean game on their way to a home victory against the defending Super Bowl champions. Here are three takeaways from the Saints 27-17 win over the Rams:
