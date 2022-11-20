Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Lakers Future
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Lakers Nation’s Ryan Ward to discuss the start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and more.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over San Antonio. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Austin Reaves Is Hyped About LeBron James Returning And Playing With Anthony Davis
Austin Reaves is excited to share the court with LeBron James after his return from injury and Anthony Davis in his current form.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
NBA analyst suggests a blockbuster trade idea between the Lakers, Pistons, and Nets involving Kyrie Irving.
Lakers will be without LeBron James against Suns
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss Tuesday’s contest at the Phoenix Suns as the forward continues to deal
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Landing On Hand
The subsequent numbness didn't seem to impede his output!
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson have Lakers, Warriors winning
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Anthony Davis has third...
Yardbarker
Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves Lead Blowout Victory Of Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to three games on Sunday night, beating the San Antonio Spurs in drama-free, blowout fashion. L.A. worked it’s lead up to 20 early in the second quarter and never looked back, beating the Spurs 123-92. It marked the fourth straight game...
silverscreenandroll.com
Which Lakers should stay in the starting lineup once LeBron James comes back?
Things are starting to look up for the Lakers. After a brutal start to their season, the team has rattled off three straight wins with their latest coming via a 31 point blowout of the Spurs on Sunday. It’s also worth noting that the Lakers are set to play the Spurs twice more this week alone.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James reportedly expected to return to court for Lakers on Friday vs. Spurs
LeBron James reportedly looks set to finally rejoin the Lakers on the court after missing over two weeks with an adductor strain. A report during Tuesday’s broadcast of the Lakers-Suns game from Chris Haynes indicated that James was eyeing Friday as his return date. Friday would mark 16 days...
Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game
Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Confident Lakers Will "Keep Stacking Winning Habits"
Can the Lakers keep up this win streak against a formidable Suns team?
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again. The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up. “It’s always nice to just focus on the game,” Kevin Durant said. Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115 on Sunday night.
REPORT: Lakers Tried To Trade Russell Westbrook To San Antonio Before Season
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Los Angeles Lakers looked to trade Russell Westbrook before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season to the San Antonio Spurs.
Yardbarker
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans crush shorthanded Warriors
Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points, and the host New Orleans Pelicans clobbered the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83 on Monday night. Devonte' Graham added a season-high 19 points off the bench, CJ McCollum scored 15, Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Jose Alvarado scored 10 off the bench.
Comments / 0