San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 12 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
With all 32 teams playing this week, fantasy teams should have the best remaining players in their starting lineups. The only top 12 quarterback with a question heading into Week 12 is Kyler Murray. Three other teams (Panthers, Rams, Jets) could have changes at the quarterback position on Sunday. ,...
‘My inspiration’: Bucs’ QB Tom Brady shares special moment with son at practice
The holidays are about spending time with your family and loved ones, and what better way to spend the day before a major holiday than with your day at football practice?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trades by Packers, Eagles Show Value of Premier Receiver
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In some ways, receiver is a dime-a-dozen position. There are countless receivers in the NFL who are pretty good, and countless more who aren’t in the league who probably are good enough to be on a roster. In other ways, receiver is a complete...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fans React to Jameson Williams News: Can Jared Goff Throw It Deep?
The Detroit Lions wanted to take it slow with rookie wideout Jameson Williams. Despite fans wanting to see the talented wideout debut sooner, Detroit's front office indicated from the time he was drafted that the process would be slow getting Williams on the field. After rehabbing from a torn ACL,...
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson will not start against Bears
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will not start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a subpar outing against the Patriots, who have handed the Jets their only two losses this season. He threw for 77 yards, completing 9-of-22 passes...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kiffin to Auburn? One Writer Deems Rumor on Ole Miss Coach ‘Hilarious’
The rumor mill around Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin continues to swirl. Will Kiffin stay in Oxford, accepting a contract offer extended by the school last week, or will he head to the open coaching position with the Auburn Tigers? That debate continues to drive much of the conversation in college football, but one writer believes that the rumor is "hilarious."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘He Can Run’: Lions Offense Ready for Jameson Williams to Play
The long wait for the Detroit Lions to have the services of talented rookie wideout Jameson Williams is almost over. The Lions announced that the 2022 No. 12 overall pick returned to practice on Monday. Excitement was palpable as the speedy wideout took another step closer to his NFL debut.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos’ In-House Interim HC Canddiates if Hackett Gets Fired
The Denver Broncos are far below expectations, and fans want head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired sooner rather than later. But, of course, that would entail an in-season firing, which is hard to argue against with the offense's performance this season. Even though the quality of play on the offensive line...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike McDaniel November 23 Takeaways
Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:. -- The first question deals with the mechanics of the relationship between McDaniel and GM Chris Grier when it comes to signing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Rookie Marcus Jones Wins AFC Special Teams Award
FOXBORO — New England Patriots rookie return specialist Marcus Jones has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the NFL for his performance in the team’s Week 11 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Parker Washington, Penn State’s Leading Receiver, Out for the Finish
Parker Washington, Penn State's leading receiver and a potential 2023 NFL Draft entrant, will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury. Coach James Franklin made the announcement Tuesday before the Lions' regular-season finale against Michigan State. Washington, who did not travel to Rutgers, had been on a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Nehemiah Shelton, Cornerback, San Jose State Spartans
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. It’s No Laughing Matter When Ndamukong Suh Faces Aaron Rodgers. By Ed Kracz Sports Illustrated Philadelphia Eagles News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Bring Back Master Teague, Sign WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their practice squad, signing running back Master Teague III and wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, the team announced. This is Teague's second stint with the Steelers after spending some of training camp in Latrobe. The Ohio State alumn made some noise before suffering an untimely ankle injury. He ran six times for 31 yards in the team's preseason opener.
numberfire.com
Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 12 NFL Odds and Best Bets
Are you ready to make some money after Thanksgiving and Black Friday!?. SI Sportsbook is here to help reload those depleted bank accounts that took a hit from all the holiday spending!. Earlier this season, two lucky winners won $10,000 playing SI Sportsbook’s free NFL betting contest. Two players fell...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following 37-30 Win Over Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Zac Taylor gave out a bunch of game balls following the win. Watch the Bengals' locker room celebration below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Cut RB Darrell Henderson Jr.; Emojis Reveal … What?
The Los Angeles Rams waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on Tuesday in a surprise move. A third-round draft by the team in 2019, he's been a staple in the backfield since 2020 and was seen as the answer for LA at running back after rumors swirled of a Cam Akers trade earlier this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings
Amari Cooper may have been the steal of the off-season in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns traded a late-round pick for Cooper and have not looked back. It's the work that he's done on the field that has him listed highly by PFF in their wide receiver rankings. PFF has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
George Pickens Ejected From Bengals Game
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers watched the clock wind down to zero on their seventh loss of the season, wide receiver George Pickens left early. The rookie wide receiver was disqualified after an altercation during an onside kick was a little over 40 seconds left in the ball game. After a frustrating second half, Pickens was involved in a scuffle that included most of both teams on the field, but the rookie was a little more flagrant than the rest of the crowd.
Yardbarker
Raiders win overtime thriller against Broncos with Adams TD
The Raiders took their talents to Denver today to take on the Broncos in an AFC West matchup. Going into today’s game, the Raiders won the last five matchups between the two teams, and after an overtime thriller, Las Vegas was able to extend their streak against the Broncos to six.
