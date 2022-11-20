Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Related
“It’s very dark”: Reporter calls out Tucker Carlson for stoking LGBTQ hate after Club Q shooting
Fox News went right back to stoking hatred and fear of the LGBTQ community barely a day after a gunman massacred five people at a Colorado Springs gay bar, and NBC News reporter Ben Collins drew parallels between that rhetoric and the early days of the Nazi regime. Collins covers...
Lauren Boebert's LGBTQ Comments Under the Spotlight After Shooting
Boebert has been accused of spreading "baseless lies" against the LGBTQ community, following Saturday's Club Q mass shooting.
Bustle
Amanda Gorman Shared A Powerful Message On Meghan Markle’s Penultimate Podcast
Over the course of 10 episodes of Archetypes, Meghan Markle has spoken to a number of empowering and consequential women and shared many inspiring stories and moments. But the penultimate episode, released on Nov. 22, had an extra special surprise guest, poet Amanda Gorman, who shared a piece of writing to wrap up the moving episode.
NBC News
Right-wing influencers and media double down on anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in the wake of the Colorado shooting
Some right-wing media figures and influencers have doubled down on the use of inflammatory rhetoric against the LGBTQ community in the wake of Saturday night’s shooting at a Colorado gay club that killed five. The rhetoric mirrors what LGBTQ advocates have warned about for months, most notably false claims...
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Megyn Kelly Laughs At MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Being Fired, Calls Her 'Most Racist' News Anchor
Conservative news host Megyn Kelly had a field day when she announced that MSNBC host Tiffany Cross was fired from the network and called her the "most racist person in all of television," RadarOnline.com has learned. Kelly began the segment of her Sirius XM radio show by telling her guest, Dana Loesch, she had "good news" before announcing Cross was without a job. Cross' two-year contract was due for renewal but MSNBC decided to terminate the host early. "I have some good news, some good news," Kelly told Loesch during The Megyn Kelly Show, "One of them just got fired....
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
‘ON GOD IT IS!’ White Woman Gets Instant Karma After Attacking Black Couple In Dollar Tree
A white woman was caught on camera going ham on a Black couple for reasons unknown. It’s the holiday season, which is typically when energies are heightened as shoppers head to retailers to get their hands on desirable items. One Facebook user made their way to their local Dollar Tree this week to get ahead of the afternoon and evening rush. But if the shopper thought arriving early would save them from encountering foolery, they had another think coming.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Donald Trump Was Reportedly Surprised When Everyone Sided With Ex Ivana in Their Divorce
Donald Trump’s love triangle with wife Ivana and mistress Marla Maples is still one of those tabloid story for the ages because of a Christmas 1990 meeting in Aspen. Yes, he brought his family and his lover to ski with him over the holidays — and they weren’t supposed to ever cross paths, but they did.
Fast-food worker, 19, loses eye protecting special needs boy from bully
A fast-food worker in the Bay Area is recovering after an incident at her job left her with a permanent bodily injury. On Saturday Nov. 12, fast-food employee Bianca Palomera, 19, was working at the Mahogany Way location of the Habit Burger Grill in Antioch, California when she noticed a man bullying a boy with special needs. The boy, who she said is the brother of her co-worker, was waiting in the store when he started being harassed by a man and three other people.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial. Siebel Newsom spent 15 minutes on...
Daughter not ‘the same’ since neighbor’s erroneous 911 call
Mother says her 9-year-old hasn't been the same since 911 incident.
Former councilman calls police on Black girl, 9, who was spraying against lanternflies
A Black mother says that her daughter has been left traumatised after her neighbour, a white man, called police on the 9-year-old because he says he was “scared” after seeing her spray the grass to protect against an invasive species.The 22 October incident has come back into the public discourse after body camera footage and a recording of the 911 call was released by the Caldwell Police Department in New Jersey earlier this month.In the 911 call, Gordon Lawshe, a former co-chair and treasurer of the Caldwell Republican Party, can be heard flagging the 9-year-old Black girl’s presence to...
TODAY.com
Club Q victim Ashley Paugh leaves behind a ‘devastated’ 11-year-old daughter and husband, her sister says
Ashley Paugh capped off a day trip in this city with a night of fun at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q when a lone gunman opened fire, killing her and four others, her sister told NBC News in an exclusive interview. Stephanie Clark said Paugh was a loving mother and...
Upworthy
A Lizzo fan made a video asking to borrow her dress for a red carpet event. The plea actually worked
Getting ready for a big day and not being able to find a dream dress in the right size is a problem that many women face But asking a celebrity to send their outfit is something that few think to do. However, that's exactly what Tiktoker and writer Aurielle Marie did. Marie—whose pronouns are they/she—was ecstatic when they found out they were on the Out 100 list this year. As part of the honor, she was invited to attend the Out Magazine's gala in New York this week. There was only one problem; they couldn't find anything to wear to the event. In most of the stores she went to, Marie could only find sizes 12 and under, according to NBC News.
Bustle
Watch Adele's Disappearing Act During "Spectacular" Vegas Show
After being forced to postpone her much-anticipated string of U.S. shows earlier this year, Adele finally kicked off her rescheduled Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18. As per the BBC, the Grammy award-winner performed some of her greatest hits on the famous Colosseum stage, including her 2015 hit single “Hello,” last year’s “Easy On Me,” “Set Fire To The Rain,” “Someone Like You,” and more.
American woman's death in Mexico investigated as femicide
SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico — An American woman's death in Mexico is being investigated as a femicide, a form of gender-based violence, according to the Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office. The family of Shanquella Robinson, 25, of Charlotte, North Carolina, is desperate for answers after she...
Internet 'Creeped Out' Over 'Terrifying' Note Allegedly Left on Woman's Car
"I am the one that daydreams about you a little more than I should," part of the letter read.
them.us
This Right-Wing Activist Somehow Blamed Trans Health Care for the Club Q Shooting
The lesbian founder of an anti-transgender activist group has blamed trans people and gender-affirming care for the shooting in Colorado this weekend that left five people dead. “The tragedy that happened in Colorado Springs the other night, it was expected and predictable,” Gays Against Groomers founder Jaimee Michell said during...
Comments / 1