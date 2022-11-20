ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Bustle

Amanda Gorman Shared A Powerful Message On Meghan Markle’s Penultimate Podcast

Over the course of 10 episodes of Archetypes, Meghan Markle has spoken to a number of empowering and consequential women and shared many inspiring stories and moments. But the penultimate episode, released on Nov. 22, had an extra special surprise guest, poet Amanda Gorman, who shared a piece of writing to wrap up the moving episode.
RadarOnline

Megyn Kelly Laughs At MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Being Fired, Calls Her 'Most Racist' News Anchor

Conservative news host Megyn Kelly had a field day when she announced that MSNBC host Tiffany Cross was fired from the network and called her the "most racist person in all of television," RadarOnline.com has learned. Kelly began the segment of her Sirius XM radio show by telling her guest, Dana Loesch, she had "good news" before announcing Cross was without a job. Cross' two-year contract was due for renewal but MSNBC decided to terminate the host early. "I have some good news, some good news," Kelly told Loesch during The Megyn Kelly Show, "One of them just got fired....
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Black Enterprise

‘ON GOD IT IS!’ White Woman Gets Instant Karma After Attacking Black Couple In Dollar Tree

A white woman was caught on camera going ham on a Black couple for reasons unknown. It’s the holiday season, which is typically when energies are heightened as shoppers head to retailers to get their hands on desirable items. One Facebook user made their way to their local Dollar Tree this week to get ahead of the afternoon and evening rush. But if the shopper thought arriving early would save them from encountering foolery, they had another think coming.
NBC News

Fast-food worker, 19, loses eye protecting special needs boy from bully

A fast-food worker in the Bay Area is recovering after an incident at her job left her with a permanent bodily injury. On Saturday Nov. 12, fast-food employee Bianca Palomera, 19, was working at the Mahogany Way location of the Habit Burger Grill in Antioch, California when she noticed a man bullying a boy with special needs. The boy, who she said is the brother of her co-worker, was waiting in the store when he started being harassed by a man and three other people.
ANTIOCH, CA
The Independent

Former councilman calls police on Black girl, 9, who was spraying against lanternflies

A Black mother says that her daughter has been left traumatised after her neighbour, a white man, called police on the 9-year-old because he says he was “scared” after seeing her spray the grass to protect against an invasive species.The 22 October incident has come back into the public discourse after body camera footage and a recording of the 911 call was released by the Caldwell Police Department in New Jersey earlier this month.In the 911 call, Gordon Lawshe, a former co-chair and treasurer of the Caldwell Republican Party, can be heard flagging the 9-year-old Black girl’s presence to...
CALDWELL, NJ
Upworthy

A Lizzo fan made a video asking to borrow her dress for a red carpet event. The plea actually worked

Getting ready for a big day and not being able to find a dream dress in the right size is a problem that many women face But asking a celebrity to send their outfit is something that few think to do. However, that's exactly what Tiktoker and writer Aurielle Marie did. Marie—whose pronouns are they/she—was ecstatic when they found out they were on the Out 100 list this year. As part of the honor, she was invited to attend the Out Magazine's gala in New York this week. There was only one problem; they couldn't find anything to wear to the event. In most of the stores she went to, Marie could only find sizes 12 and under, according to NBC News.
NEW YORK STATE
Bustle

Watch Adele's Disappearing Act During "Spectacular" Vegas Show

After being forced to postpone her much-anticipated string of U.S. shows earlier this year, Adele finally kicked off her rescheduled Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18. As per the BBC, the Grammy award-winner performed some of her greatest hits on the famous Colosseum stage, including her 2015 hit single “Hello,” last year’s “Easy On Me,” “Set Fire To The Rain,” “Someone Like You,” and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV

