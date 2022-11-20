ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donation establishes UW-RF Wuethrich Family/Grassland Dairy Center of Excellence

By By Madeline Fuerstenberg Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYDwk_0jHvv3f300

RIVER FALLS — Four years and $8 million later, an end to renovations is in sight at the UW-River Falls Dairy Pilot Plant — only, the educational dairy center will go by a new name.

Thanks to a transformational gift of a cumulative $1 million, the Wuethrich Family Foundation and Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., earned naming rights to the facility, the university announced Thursday.

The plant, which is scheduled to launch operations in spring 2023, will now be known as the Wuethrich Family/Grassland Dairy Center of Excellence.

“For the future of dairy processing in Wisconsin to advance, innovation and modernization are essential,” said Trevor Wuethrich, president of Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., in a university news release. “We regard our donation as an investment in UWRF — and the future of our industry — by providing students with real life experiences. We are honored to have our names associated with this facility, which has earned its status as a dairy center of excellence.”

According to Michelle Farner, director of dairy production at UW-River Falls, the original facility opened in 1981.

Once the multimillion-dollar renovation is complete, the dairy center will provide students with state-of-the-art hands-on learning experiences in the development, production and marketing of cheeses, ice cream and other dairy products, the university stated.

“A lot of the equipment was even older than the facility when it opened because, at the time, they received donated equipment,” Farner told the Leader-Telegram. “So, it just needed some updating to be more in line with what students would see in the industry.”

In addition to equipment upgrades, Farner said the space itself was expanded from 1,500 square feet to over 6,000 square feet. Nothing was added on, though; spaces that weren’t being utilized to the fullest extent were simply repurposed, Farner explained.

Prior to the renovations, Farner said between 12 and 15 students were able to work in the facility at a time throughout the academic year. Once renovations are complete, she estimates that number will reach 40.

“(The students) are learning how to produce products so that they can hit the ground running working for any company looking to hire them,” Farner said.

Farner also added that the upgraded equipment will improve overall efficiency in the dairy center, quadrupling ice cream production and tripling cheese production.

Like many industries, Farner said, there is a “dire need” for people wanting to enter the food sciences industry. It is her hope that the newly established facility will generate excitement and enthusiasm amongst UW-River Falls students.

“It’s just an extreme honor to have the Wuethrich Family entrust our university in leading their legacy,” Farner said. “It’s an amazing gift — one of maybe five, I believe, in the history of the university since 1874 that’s a million-dollar gift. And to direct it from an agricultural Wisconsin-based company, I think it says a lot about our university and the students that come out of our programs.”

Comments / 0

 

