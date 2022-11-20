Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Far South Miami-Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 02:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-23 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade ..PATCHY DENSE FOG LINGERING THIS MORNING Visibility is slowly improving overall, although patchy fog is lingering around portions of Miami- Dade County. It may be locally dense in spots, with visibility dropping to a half mile at times. Use caution if traveling this morning, as visibility may vary over short distances. Allow extra time to reach your destination and use low- beam headlights only.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 08:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-23 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Conditions are approving across the east coast this morning. Some patchy areas of fog less than 1 mile will be possible in Miami- Dade but those conditions will continue to improve as well. If you encounter any of these patchy areas of lower visibility use caution and allow extra time to reach your destination and use low-beam headlights only.
