Effective: 2022-11-23 08:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-23 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Conditions are approving across the east coast this morning. Some patchy areas of fog less than 1 mile will be possible in Miami- Dade but those conditions will continue to improve as well. If you encounter any of these patchy areas of lower visibility use caution and allow extra time to reach your destination and use low-beam headlights only.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO