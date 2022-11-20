ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison

Columbia, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Healthy Blue to hold a day off Thanks and Giving on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Healthy Blue is holding a day of Thanks and Giving in North Charleston. The free event will feature a turkey and holiday trimmings giveaway and much more as the holiday season kicks off. It is being held in partnership with Z-93...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
momcollective.com

Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s

Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coalition questions legality of BCSD Superintendent firing; press conference planned

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A coalition has called a press conference for 12 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the recent firing of former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson and the immediate hiring Dr. Anthony Dixon. "Clergy, teachers, former educators, parents, community leaders, democrats, republicans and concerned...
thedanielislandnews.com

BCSD school board abruptly fires superintendent

An abrupt turn of events at Berkeley County School District’s school board meeting on Nov. 15 resulted in the surprise firing of the superintendent and in-house legal counsel followed by the hiring of a new superintendent and legal counsel. The turbulent mid-year transition came in two separate motions to...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston City Council adopt new technology to fight underage drinking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Underage drinking and fake IDs--Charleston police say the problems are getting more challenging to stop. Charleston city council is taking the extra step to stop underage drinkers at the door. "While we were adjusting the late-night ordinance, one of the things we heard about that...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry food truck festival is bringing small Black business owners together. The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The 3rd installment of the festival saw over 40 food trucks, with organizers hoping to see even more trucks...
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know! Tuesday, November 22  Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis Jr.

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. “Lavel had natural leadership ability from the time he was small,” Davis’s high school football coach said. “People naturally gravitated toward him and were […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston City Council approves one-time bonuses for employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to use surplus funds to pay city employees a one-time bonus. Council approved $2,100,000 to be disbursed equally to all employees. Departments will be allowed to apply for additional funding for larger merit bonuses. The money is coming from the salary surplus of an […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

FEMA financial aid available for SC residents affected by Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Governor’s Office announced residents who suffered property damage from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties can now register for disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance helps residents affected by Ian with storm-related costs that are not covered by their insurance. Officials...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Pilot program to target fake IDs in Charleston

Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was convicted of six federal indictments. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights …. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights with LEDs. CHS shares tips for a seamless holiday travel experience. CHS shares tips for a seamless holiday travel experience. SC troopers to...
CHARLESTON, SC

