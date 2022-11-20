Read full article on original website
Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
Soda City Biz WIRE
Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Columbia, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Basket Brigade packs meals for more than 3K families this Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Volunteers young and old gathered at the Charleston Convention Center Tuesday to pack meals for thousands of families this Thanksgiving. The Charleston Basket Brigade packed meals with the goal of serving 3,500 families this year. That's about 21,000 people. Hundreds of volunteers got started at...
abcnews4.com
Healthy Blue to hold a day off Thanks and Giving on Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Healthy Blue is holding a day of Thanks and Giving in North Charleston. The free event will feature a turkey and holiday trimmings giveaway and much more as the holiday season kicks off. It is being held in partnership with Z-93...
wccbcharlotte.com
White House Approves Federal Disaster Aid To South Carolina In Aftermath Of Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden granted a federal disaster declaration for South Carolina in response to Hurricane Ian. It will provide federal funding to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties impacted by the storm. The disaster funding can include grants for temporary housing and home...
momcollective.com
Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s
Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
abcnews4.com
Coalition questions legality of BCSD Superintendent firing; press conference planned
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A coalition has called a press conference for 12 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the recent firing of former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson and the immediate hiring Dr. Anthony Dixon. "Clergy, teachers, former educators, parents, community leaders, democrats, republicans and concerned...
thedanielislandnews.com
BCSD school board abruptly fires superintendent
An abrupt turn of events at Berkeley County School District’s school board meeting on Nov. 15 resulted in the surprise firing of the superintendent and in-house legal counsel followed by the hiring of a new superintendent and legal counsel. The turbulent mid-year transition came in two separate motions to...
abcnews4.com
Congregation working to rebuild 5 months after fire at First Emmanuel Baptist Church
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been five months since First Emmanuel Baptist Church in Dorchester County caught fire, but it may be even longer until the sanctuary is replaced. The congregation is continuing services as they work to rebuild their church. Demolition for the building cost nearly $100,000.
abcnews4.com
Charleston City Council adopt new technology to fight underage drinking
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Underage drinking and fake IDs--Charleston police say the problems are getting more challenging to stop. Charleston city council is taking the extra step to stop underage drinkers at the door. "While we were adjusting the late-night ordinance, one of the things we heard about that...
live5news.com
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry food truck festival is bringing small Black business owners together. The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The 3rd installment of the festival saw over 40 food trucks, with organizers hoping to see even more trucks...
LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know! Tuesday, November 22 Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North […]
Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. “Lavel had natural leadership ability from the time he was small,” Davis’s high school football coach said. “People naturally gravitated toward him and were […]
Charleston City Council approves one-time bonuses for employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to use surplus funds to pay city employees a one-time bonus. Council approved $2,100,000 to be disbursed equally to all employees. Departments will be allowed to apply for additional funding for larger merit bonuses. The money is coming from the salary surplus of an […]
How South Carolinians can apply for federal disaster assistance from FEMA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can now apply for federal disaster assistance. It comes after President Joe Biden declared that a disaster exists in the state because of the hurricane, which lashed the South Carolina coast at the end of September. Gov. McMaster sent a letter to the president […]
abccolumbia.com
FEMA financial aid available for SC residents affected by Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Governor’s Office announced residents who suffered property damage from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties can now register for disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance helps residents affected by Ian with storm-related costs that are not covered by their insurance. Officials...
abcnews4.com
FEMA, Biden Administration approve Hurricane Ian relief funding for Horry, Georgetown Co.
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The Biden Administration has approved a major disaster declaration for South Carolina; announcing FEMA aid is now available to South Carolinians in our area who suffered damages from Hurricane Ian. From the Lowcountry through the Grand Strand, Hurricane Ian left millions of dollars in damages...
counton2.com
Pilot program to target fake IDs in Charleston
Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was convicted of six federal indictments. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights …. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights with LEDs. CHS shares tips for a seamless holiday travel experience. CHS shares tips for a seamless holiday travel experience. SC troopers to...
abcnews4.com
'Destroyed credibility': Legal expert troubled by timeline of BCSD superintendent's hiring
BERKELEY COUNTY (WCIV) — Dr. Anthony Dixon on Monday revealed new board chairman Mac McQuillin called him the weekend before the Berkeley County Board of Education meeting to ask his interest in the superintendent role. "Mr. McQuillin called and asked me the weekend before meeting if I was still...
