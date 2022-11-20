Surveillance video leads El Paso Sheriff’s deputies to arrest 2 men in vehicle burglary

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Two men have been arrested and charged with theft and burglary of a vehicle when Sheriff’s deputies used surveillance video to help track them down, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A vehicle was broken into along the 1100 block of Aspen Hills in Fabens on Wednesday, Nov. 16. During the investigation, deputies located surveillance video that captured the theft.

The camera showed two men stealing items from the victim’s vehicle including a catalytic converter.

Deputies were able positively identify one of the men as 25-year-old Erik Montes, who was located, interviewed and arrested.

Deputies were able to identify a second suspect, 49-year-old Leopoldo Hernandez. A search warrant was executed and detectives were able to locate the stolen items, which were returned to the owner.

Montes and Hernandez were both arrested and charged with theft and burglary of a vehicle, both under a $6,000 bond.

