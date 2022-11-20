Read full article on original website
The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on ThanksgivingThe Maine WriterPlymouth, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValPlymouth, MA
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
Related
Beloved Holiday Stroll Returns to Downtown New Bedford
On Dec. 3, downtown New Bedford will officially kick off the holiday season with its highly anticipated dNB Holiday Stroll. With the support of NB Creative, the City of New Bedford and the New Bedford Local Cultural Council, Downtown New Bedford Inc. has put together a magical lineup of events to usher in the holiday season on the SouthCoast.
New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center Plans a Busy December [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
It seems like the folks at the New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center never run out of ideas and interesting programs highlighting the Port of New Bedford, its past, present and future. Executive Director Laura Orleans and her small but intrepid staff bring to the forefront programs that help us all...
Somerset Winterfest Brings Holidays to Life with Epic Celebration
After a successful first year in 2021, the Somerset Winterfest will return to the Slades Ferry District on Saturday, December 10th from 12 pm to 6 pm for a day of free family fun. This year is shaping up to be much bigger than last year, with vendors, food trucks, and even more holiday cheer.
“Don’t Make This Mistake”: Dartmouth Native Serves Up PSA on Holiday Dishes
We have reached that time of year when many of us are tasked with the difficult decision of what to bring to the holiday party. Showing up empty-handed is not an option, but Aunt Carol shouldn’t expect a gourmet, award-winning quiche either. TikTok creator and Dartmouth native, Zachariah Porter,...
Cheap Eats: Blue Plate Diner offers classic, comfortable diner experience
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye samples a variety of meals from the Blue Plate Diner in Middletown in an episode of Cheap Eats. Since 2004, Blue Plate Diner owner Ted Karousos has served up breakfast, lunch and dinner items in a comfortable and affordable setting.
Fall River Woman Finds Mysterious Century-Old Postcard in Wall of Her Home
You really never know what you might find when you are doing renovations to a house. There may be money hidden in the walls, a Celtics trophy, or a postcard mailed to Fall River over a hundred years ago. While Casey Brown didn't find any hidden treasure, she did find...
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31. The Salvation Army in Central Square may shut down March 31 after opting out of controversial grant funding, costing 35 beds in a city where there are 500 people in need on any given night.
Jacob Ventura Exploring Run for New Bedford Ward 3 City Council Seat
Local attorney and former Senate candidate Jacob Ventura announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he is exploring a run for the Ward 3 City Council seat in New Bedford which is soon to be vacated by outgoing Ward 3 Councilor Hugh Dunn. Ventura said he will make a final decision...
A Free Family Fun Day Is on the Way With the New Bedford Family and Child Services
The holidays are coming, and it’s time to celebrate the end of fall. One of the best aspects of living here on the SouthCoast is community involvement, especially when it comes to our local kids. Child & Family Services is holding a fall family fun day event for free...
Unique Or Unusual? Plymouth Encourages Talking To Iconic Rock
Many SouthCoast residents have visited Plymouth Rock in their lifetime, but how many of us have talked to the rock? I'm guessing not many, but that is exactly what See Plymouth is asking visitors to do. It's certainly a creative campaign for the historic hunk of stone, but is it...
New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze
NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard
(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
The Love Shack by LOLA & Company is now open in Newport
The Love Shack by LOLA & Company is now open in Newport! Visit them at 400 Thames St. to see the entire LOLA jewelry line as well as our popular branded LoveShack clothing & items. Spend $150 or more starting Black Friday (11/25) through Cyber Monday (11/28) and receive 10%...
New Bedford Police Unveil New ‘Autism Awareness’ Patrol Car
A new "Autism Awareness" patrol vehicle driven by New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira arrived at William H. Carney Academy to a large group of excited students who were eager to take pictures with the car. They were also given the opportunity to sit behind the wheel and the passengers...
The 11th Annual International Portuguese Music Award Performances Have Been Announced
The 11th annual International Portuguese Music Awards will be Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Providence Performing Arts Center. The International Portuguese Music Awards has recognized music produced by Portuguese artists around the globe since 2013. The internationally televised event will be hosted in Providence, Rhode Island for the second time.
New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
The Pumpkin Pie at Plimoth Patuxet Is a Delicious Slice of Heaven
I've had a lot of pie in my life and let me tell you something- this one tops the charts. Every year the Michael and Maddie Show broadcasts our Morning Show from the site of America's first Thanksgiving: Plimoth Patuxet in Plymouth. Historians and directors educate us on life back in the 17th century and how the pilgrims and indigenous tribes coexisted.
Beautiful Newport Mansion Sparkles as Outdoor Magical Wonderland
When most of us think of the Newport mansion around the holidays we think of historic holiday décor and Christmas trees towering several stories high. But one historic home along the water is lighting up their exterior too, with sparkling results. Sparkling Lights at The Breakers began back in...
Shame! Shame! Shame! Deadlines loom for state officials – and homeless.
The temperature this morning is 37 degrees. Tents line the sides and courtyard of the Smith Street entrance to the RI State House. “Hundreds” of others slept outside last night in Rhode Island. Did they need to? Some say no, help has been offered. Others say that’s not true, no one has offered anything.
