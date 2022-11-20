Fans Choose Nicki Minaj, Maluma & Myriam Fares’ ‘Tukoh Taka’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Nicki Minaj , Maluma and Myriam Fares’ 2022 FIFA World Cup song “Tukoh Taka” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Nov. 18) on Billboard , choosing the trio’s infectious and celebratory track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Tukoh Taka” beat out new music by Brockhampton ( The Family and TM ), Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott (“Down In Atlanta”), Saweetie ( The Single Life EP), Disturbed ( Divisive ), and others.

The frenetic single — produced by Gordo, Play-N-Skillz and Massari — is the “Official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem” and makes history as the first FIFA World Cup song featuring lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic.

“I am so happy to be part of this FIFA World Cup anthem! I always dreamt of an opportunity like this,” Maluma said in a statement. “Representing Latin music on this global track alongside amazing artists that sing in English and Arabic, takes our culture to another level.”

Trailing behind “Tukoh Taka” on the fan-voted poll was the “other” category, with 35% of the vote. Placing third was Brockhampton’s final album, The Family , and surprise follow-up, TM , with 10% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.