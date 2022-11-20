ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Cardinal

Badgers hold strong against top-ranked Minnesota

The No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers took on the No. 1 Minnesota Gophers this weekend in a captivating two-game home series. On Saturday, the Badgers battled it out to earn a point in a tie game at 3-3, however, Minnesota ultimately won the shootout. On Sunday, the Badgers came out stronger winning the game by three goals, 4-1. Goaltender Cami Kronish garnered some warranted praise, as she made unbelievable saves and came through for her team after having to unexpectedly play on Sunday. Her hard work paid off, and she was announced goaltender of the week.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin claims top spot in the Big Ten with two conference victories

Wisconsin had beat Rutgers in three sets (25-13, 25-12, 25-12) just a week prior at the UW Field House. On Friday, Wisconsin (23-3, 17-1 Big Ten) faced Rutgers again (7-21, 1-15 Big Ten) and dominated offensively with almost double the amount of kills. Wisconsin started off with a strong 8-0 lead, which included a service ace from Izzy Ashburn, two kills by Devyn Robinson, one kill by Julia Orzol and four blocks.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hononegah bowlers break state and national records

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The boys high school bowling season has just gotten started, but Hononegah’s boys bowling team is already red hot. Saturday during the Guilford High School Invitational at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford the Indians set several state and national records. They set the single game high school state and national record combining for […]
ROCKTON, IL
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Fans React To Football Head Coach Job Posting

The Wisconsin Badgers came back to beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday 15-14. The Badgers improved to 6-5 and became bowl eligible. The win gave interim head coach Jim Leonhard his fourth victory with the Badgers. He’s 4-2 as the interim head coach. Many fans and current players back...
MADISON, WI
royalpurplenews.com

Basketball freshman possesses unlimited potential

Renee Rittmeyer is a freshman at UW-Whitewater from Winnebago, Ill. Rittmeyer made her first appearance for the Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 and played a big role in the team’s win over Millikin. In addition to her on court potential the freshman is also an impressive student who is pursuing a business degree here at Whitewater.
WHITEWATER, WI
959theriver.com

Five Local Football Teams Playing for a State Title

Six west suburban football teams won their match-ups over the weekend and have earned the right to play for a state title this weekend at the University of Illinois!. In Class 3A, perennial powerhouse IC Catholic in Elmhurst defeated Byron 35-0 and will take on Williamsville Friday afternoon. IC Catholic will be playing for their 4th state title in the past five years and their sixth state championship overall.
ELMHURST, IL
onfocus.news

Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents

MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
WISCONSIN STATE
wjpf.com

High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed

If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
ROCKFORD, IL
Wisconsin Examiner

Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution

At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.  While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Q98.5

Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers

If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
ROCKFORD, IL

