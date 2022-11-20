Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Badgers hold strong against top-ranked Minnesota
The No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers took on the No. 1 Minnesota Gophers this weekend in a captivating two-game home series. On Saturday, the Badgers battled it out to earn a point in a tie game at 3-3, however, Minnesota ultimately won the shootout. On Sunday, the Badgers came out stronger winning the game by three goals, 4-1. Goaltender Cami Kronish garnered some warranted praise, as she made unbelievable saves and came through for her team after having to unexpectedly play on Sunday. Her hard work paid off, and she was announced goaltender of the week.
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin claims top spot in the Big Ten with two conference victories
Wisconsin had beat Rutgers in three sets (25-13, 25-12, 25-12) just a week prior at the UW Field House. On Friday, Wisconsin (23-3, 17-1 Big Ten) faced Rutgers again (7-21, 1-15 Big Ten) and dominated offensively with almost double the amount of kills. Wisconsin started off with a strong 8-0 lead, which included a service ace from Izzy Ashburn, two kills by Devyn Robinson, one kill by Julia Orzol and four blocks.
Wisconsin football: Updated bowl projections for the Badgers
A look at which bowl game the Wisconsin Badgers are currently projected to play in after becoming bowl eligible over the weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin issuing appeal for Week 12 targeting call on Nick Herbig
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin’s interim head coach, is pushing back on a targeting call on Nick Herbig who arguably is the best defensive player for the Badgers. Herbig was ejected from Saturday’s game during the 2nd half in their defensive battle with Nebraska. Leonhard announced on Monday Wisconsin is...
MaxPreps
Wynn Stang named 2022 MaxPreps Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
Hononegah bowlers break state and national records
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The boys high school bowling season has just gotten started, but Hononegah’s boys bowling team is already red hot. Saturday during the Guilford High School Invitational at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford the Indians set several state and national records. They set the single game high school state and national record combining for […]
Harlem’s furious rally comes up short against Elgin Larkin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A young Harlem team came of age after three quarters of basketball, and the Huskies nearly pulled off a stunning comeback on the opening night of the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic at Auburn High School. The Huskies trailed Elgin Larkin by 18 points after three quarters, but the Huskies hit a barrage of […]
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Fans React To Football Head Coach Job Posting
The Wisconsin Badgers came back to beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday 15-14. The Badgers improved to 6-5 and became bowl eligible. The win gave interim head coach Jim Leonhard his fourth victory with the Badgers. He’s 4-2 as the interim head coach. Many fans and current players back...
royalpurplenews.com
Basketball freshman possesses unlimited potential
Renee Rittmeyer is a freshman at UW-Whitewater from Winnebago, Ill. Rittmeyer made her first appearance for the Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 and played a big role in the team’s win over Millikin. In addition to her on court potential the freshman is also an impressive student who is pursuing a business degree here at Whitewater.
959theriver.com
Five Local Football Teams Playing for a State Title
Six west suburban football teams won their match-ups over the weekend and have earned the right to play for a state title this weekend at the University of Illinois!. In Class 3A, perennial powerhouse IC Catholic in Elmhurst defeated Byron 35-0 and will take on Williamsville Friday afternoon. IC Catholic will be playing for their 4th state title in the past five years and their sixth state championship overall.
onfocus.news
Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a permit. For […]
wjpf.com
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed
If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Q98.5
Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers
If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
Canadian Pacific’s 2022 Holiday Train is coming to Byron
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — After a two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific is bringing it’s Holiday Train back to the rails this year, and it will be making a stop in Byron this December. “I’m grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to […]
