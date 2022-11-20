Read full article on original website
How To Winterize Rose Bushes
My dad once had a tree rose, a bush grafted onto a two- to three-foot stem so it looked like a covered lollipop in bloom. But once it got cold, that tree rose, particularly the graft union, had to be protected from winter temperatures and winds. Dad did that by digging it up, then burying the whole plant in a trench on the edge of the vegetable garden.
GARDENING JOURNEYS: Rock gardening through the winter
A rock garden is a garden that is planned around the use of rocks as a primary featureWinter is here. What is a gardener to do? I'm dreaming up plans for next year, hoping to renovate my rock garden. I built it many years ago with very little knowledge, and primarily as a place to put the rocks I dug up trying to plant trees! Since joining the North American Rock Garden Society, I've been exposed to numerous examples, and learned how perfect they are for our Central Oregon Climate. So, what is a rock...
How to find and destroy eggs laid by invasive spotted lanternflies
Invasive species experts say that now is the time to find and destroy eggs laid by spotted lanternflies to control their spread in 2023. The spotted lanternfly first appeared in the United States in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. The species is native to Asia, namely China, India and Vietnam, according to PestWorld.org. While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, transmit disease and isn’t dangerous to humans, it can be harmful to various types of plants, according to environmental experts.
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Don't Kill Your Plants This Winter. Here's How to Save Them
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Plants are finicky creatures -- too much or too little water or sunlight can make leaves curl up and dry out overnight. Add in winter frosts and it's a recipe for disaster, unless you've specifically bought freeze-proof plants that can survive outdoors in the snow.
Year-round gardening: Winter sowing in gallon jugs
Winter sowing is a great way to get a head start on summer flowers and even some vegetables. Using gallon-size plastic jugs, you can create just the right conditions for seeds to germinate and start growing. The process works best for seeds that require a chill period and are frost tolerant during the germination process. Think about annuals that often reseed in the garden in subsequent years, or with planting instructions that indicate you can direct sow in fall or early spring. ...
Prepare to Be Mesmerized: Woman Finds Rare Frost Flowers on Hike and They’re Breathtaking
Such a small and fleeting beauty.
The fastest-growing trees to plant in your garden
While colorful flowers, fragrant herbs, and ornamental grasses tend to sprout foliage rather quickly, waiting for a tree sapling to mature can take multiple decades—between 20 and 30 years. Not all trees grow at a snail's pace, though. Some can reach maturation in as little as 10 years, offering ample shade, privacy, and beautiful leafage even before it's considered completely fully grown. To expedite foliage in your own yard, consider planting one of these fast growing trees.
12 Plant Watering Tips: How Often and How Much to Water Houseplants
Do you struggle to keep even low-maintenance indoor plants like pothos or philodendrons alive? There’s a good chance this relates to your plant watering ways. You might think that forgetting to irrigate is the prevailing problem, but regular overwatering is the most common cause of dead plants, as it quickly leads to root rot.
Pike Nurseries Recommends Superhero Shrubs and Trees for Fall Planting
Fall planting is in full swing, and Pike Nurseries has advice and top recommendations for hardy plants, perfect for the cool weather season. Planting these tough trees and shrubs in the crisp fall months provides the ideal amount of time for strong, healthy root systems to develop for prime flowers and foliage next spring.
Pleasures of greenhouse gardening throughout the year
Pleasures of greenhouse gardening throughout the year. It's been a minute since I have taken the time to write a new article on gardening. So, today I thought I would cover a more in-depth article about the simple gardening tips I do during the winter. I already have various garden seeds planted (for winter) and some are already blooming. So, if you're wondering if you can grow vegetables inside in the winter, this is one example to show that you can.
Cutting Back The Trees
I love trees more than any other plants. That’s why I planted about 250 trees on my land in France. When I returned to France after being locked out so long by COVID-19, I found myself living in a forest!. The best advice I’ve received in a long time...
Gardening Tips for Fall First-Timers
With the cooler temperatures and changing leaves, fall is the perfect time to start a garden. If you're a first-time gardener, however, it can be tricky to know where to start. Here are five tips to help you get your garden off to a great start this fall.
How to Take Care of Your Hydrangeas in Winter (for Big Blooms Next Summer)
When it comes to caring for hydrangeas in the garden beds and containers, prep work in fall and winter will help boost blooms when the next growing season rolls around. Help your hydrangeas get through their dormant phase of rest and think of this TLC as an investment in future growth.
Growing a Tapestry Lawn Will Transform Your Turf Into a Living Masterpiece—No Fertilizer, Aeration, or Water Needed
A tapestry lawn is just one term for this natural landscape trend: Sometimes called a matrix garden, meadow lawn, prairie lawn, or patchwork lawn, this turf technique involves removing traditional grass and replacing it with a mix of native plants and flowers of varying heights, sizes, and textures for both aesthetic and ecological benefits.
Driftwood sanctuary doesn’t horse around, saves animals at auction
, , , Camille Carson recognized a problem and knew she had to do something. For that, she earned the everlasting gratitude of Taini, a sixyear- old Arabian mix that Carson picked up at a low-end horse auction. Taini was destined for the slaughterhouse. She was malnourished, abused, had a respiratory infection and was, mostly, unapproachable. “She was obviously starving and had been beaten,” recalled Carson, who purchased the horse for $275. These days, Taini — which means “Returning Moon” in Chippewa — is healthy and happy on the 50-acre ranch that is home to the Driftwood Horse Rescue and Sanctuary. She walks...
King adds green touch to flowers at his first state banquet
The King turned to his green credentials as he hosted the first state banquet of his reign by personally requesting only sustainable flowers be used.In the Buckingham Palace ballroom, the grand horseshoe-shaped table, set for 163 people, was decorated with blooms sourced from the palace gardens and Windsor Castle.And in a new addition to the traditional floral centrepieces at banquets during the late Queen’s reign, the table was also lined with hundreds of tiny individual stem glass vases, each filled with pink, red and purple flowers.🌺 As final touches are made, The King and The Queen Consort inspect the table...
Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees
Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
Fall’s the best time to prep garden soil for new plants
If you’re planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation. It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now. Before beginning, remove weeds from...
Fall Fiesta Sugar Maple vs. Autumn Blaze Maple Tree
Do you love maple trees that produce brilliant fall colors? If so, you’ll definitely want to learn about the Fall Fiesta® sugar maple and the Autumn Blaze maple. In this guide, we’ll discuss the overlaps and differences of the Fall Fiesta® sugar maple vs. Autumn Blaze maple tree. So, we’ll cover the plant classifications, physical characteristics, native ranges and ideal growing conditions, landscape uses, and their fall foliage.
