TODAY.com

Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out

Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
RadarOnline

'Don't Treat Me Like An Idiot': Princess Diana's Icy Exchange With Prince Charles Revealed As His Romance With Camilla Blossomed Before Ascension To Throne

King Charles III had a complicated marriage with the late Princess Diana after Camilla Parker-Bowles came back into the picture. Charles and Diana were together for 11 years and split in 1992. By 1996, the pair took their separation one step further and became officially divorced.As the turmoil reached a boiling point, Diana confided in her bodyguard Ken Wharfe about how the love triangle was breaking her heart and leaving her distressed. He claimed Diana once confronted Charles in front of Camilla to confirm she was aware of their blossoming romance, RadarOnline.com can confirm. "I know what's going on. I...
Elle

What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?

Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
The List

What The Crown Ignores About Princess Anne

If you're a fan of "The Crown," you know Princess Anne is the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Nevertheless, there's always been a bit of mystery surrounding Anne. After all, at the time of her birth, a law was still in place that decreed the succession of the throne be determined by biological sex and not birth order, which meant Anne was in line behind both her older brother and her two younger brothers. That law was ultimately changed in 2013 (via USA Today). Due to the old lawm however, Anne was allowed to live a life that was freer than her oldest brother, King Charles III, though that hasn't meant she's escaped the highs and lows of royal life.
seventeen.com

Meet King Charles's Fleet of Ex-Girlfriends—Including One He Proposed to Before Princess Diana

When it comes to the ladies in King Charles's life, three names come to mind: his first wife Princess Diana, his second wife Queen Camilla, and his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. But before Charles "settled down" (those quotes are working overtime) with Diana, he was known as the world's most eligible bachelor and earned a reputation as a "playboy prince" thanks to the sheer number of women he dated. Most of whom were spotted accompanying him to various, uh, romantic (?) polo matches.
housebeautiful.com

Princess Diana's Older Sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale Once Dated Prince Charles

Catching up on previous seasons of The Crown before diving into season five? If you're curious about Princess Diana's real life sister, read on for our story from 2020:. In the two decades since the tragic death of Princess Diana, her older sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes have largely avoided public life, though they have remained close with their nephews William and Harry and recently made appearances at Harry and Meghan's wedding and Archie's christening.

