Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
Brandi Rhodes Says Wrestling Is Not In Her Plans Right Now
Brandi Rhodes provides an update on her future. Brandi hasn't wrestled since January when she competed on AEW Dark: Elevation, after returning to the ring in December 2021 following her pregnancy. She left AEW in February alongside her husband Cody Rhodes. Cody would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA (11/20/22): Sheamus Faces Gunther
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event on November 20 from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA (11/20) WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sheamus defeated GUNTHER by DQ when Imperium interfered. The bout...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/22): RUSH, Dark Order, Jake Hager, Willow Nightingale, More
AEW Dark (11/22) - Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. - Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, & Jeeves Kay) You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
MJF Says 'Dollar Store Conor McGregor' Paddy Pimblett Wouldn't Last Two Seconds In Wrestling
MJF and Paddy Pimblett banter about. The new AEW World Champion is already making friends in the MMA world as he and UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett have gotten into a bit of a tiff on social media. Paddy challenged MJF to meet him when AEW travels to England,...
Bryan Danielson Envisions His Last Match In Front Of 300 People At An Indie Show
Bryan Danielson has laid out his last match dream scenario. Danielson shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 41 and still has just under two years left on his AEW contract. Though Danielson has said in the past that he plans on slowing down as a full-time wrestler once his AEW contract ends, he doesn't plan on stopping his in-ring career.
TMZ.com
Bow Wow Has Heated Exchange With AEW Star Jade Cargill, Security Intervenes
Bow Wow and AEW star Jade Cargill finally came face to face and things got so tense the pro wrestler had to be restrained while trying to go after the rapper ... and it all happened on video!. It all went down on Sunday ... Bow Wow was at the...
Jon Moxley Returning To Wrestling REVOLVER, Orange Cassidy Wants Jake Hager's Hat | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, November 23, 2022. - Wrestling REVOLVER announced that Jon Moxley will make a special appearance at the Season Finale event on December 3. - Ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy said that he wants Jake Hager's beloved hat. -...
Tyrus: To Find Out I'm The Largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Of All Time Is Cool
Tyrus won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA Hard Times 3, defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a three-way bout. Tyrus is billed at 6'7'' and 375 pounds, and according to him, is the largest man to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. A stat he is proud of.
West Coast Pro And Pro Wrestling Revolution King Of The Indies 2022 Results (11/19)
West Coast Pro Wresting and Pro Wrestling Revolution combined to hold its King of the Indies 2022 event on November 19. The event took place at the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, California and aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. West Coast...
WWE Announces Survivor Series Press Conference, WWE Co-CEOs To Speak At Conference | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, November 20, 2022. - WWE will hold a press conference after the Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event on November 26. It will stream on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok. - WWE announced that co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will speak at the...
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Review, Kenny Omega Returns | NJPW Bread Club (Ep. 11)
Matt (@wizardspodcast) & Ciaran(@CiaranRH93) are back with the latest episode of The Bread Club. It was a historic night for NJPW and Stardom as the 1st ever IWGP Women’s Champion was crowned and we got to witness NJPW & Stardom talent share the ring together. Before they cover that,...
wrestlinginc.com
Britt Baker On How AEW Women's Locker Room Feels About Saraya
Saraya is one of the newest editions to the AEW roster and has sided with the faces on the roster. Since her debut in AEW, there have been questions regarding whether or not doctors had cleared her to wrestle; those worries answer last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when she announced to the wrestling world that she was medically cleared to compete. Saraya had her first match in AEW on November 19, defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Baker in a hard-hitting contest.
Marina Shafir Wants To Work With The Girls On The Bubble And Ready To Break The Ceiling
Marina Shafir wants to work with the girls on the bubble. Shafir has been aligned with Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero for the majority of her AEW run and has gotten multiple cracks at AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Shafir has had a relatively consistent presence on AEW television due to her alignment with Rose as Rose has been in a long-term feud with Cargill ahead of AEW Full Gear.
ringsidenews.com
Darby Allin Set To Join Sting In The Great Muta’s Retirement Match
Sting and The Great Muta have been tag team partners and longstanding competitors in WCW and New Japan Pro Wrestling since the late 1980s. Their history together spans several decades. Darby Allin is now on his way to Japan, where he will compete in The Great Muta’s farewell match alongside Sting and The Great Muta.
Kaun: Shane Taylor Promotions Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant Again
Kaun praises Shane Taylor Promotions. Before Kaun was aligned with Toa Liona & Brian Cage in the Embassy, he was part of Shane Taylor Promotions alongside Shane Taylor & Moses. The trio held the ROH Six-Man Titles for nearly 300 days during the pandemic era before the reign ended at ROH Final Battle 2021.
KENTA To Team With Naomichi Marufuji, Challenge For GHC Tag Team Titles On January 1
Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that KENTA and Naomi Marufuji will reunite on January 1 to challenge Satoshi Kojima & Takashi Sugiura for the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Titles. This will mark the first time KENTA & Marufuji will team since 2014. The duo are former GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.
ComicBook
WWE Crossover With New Japan Officially Announced
While WWE has repopulated tis roster with dozens of familiar names in the past couple of months, few have been as newsworthy as Karl Anderson. The Machine Gun returned to WWE earlier this fall alongside tag partner Luke Gallows to reunite with AJ Styles in his fight against The Judgment Day. Anderson's return came after he wrapped his Impact Wrestling responsibilities but while he was in the middle of his New Japan Pro Wrestling run, as he currently reigns as NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion. While New Japan has offered Anderson ultimatums, he has refused to vacate the championship and no-showed a scheduled defense against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn earlier this month.
Kenny Omega: No One Can Talk About AEW All Out Altercation, I Encourage People To Let It Go
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were off AEW television from AEW All Out to AEW Full Gear due to their role in an altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel at AEW All Out. Plenty of details have been reported regarding the altercation, but Tony Khan and the involved parties have not commented on what happened. The aforementioned parties were suspended, Steel was fired, and it is unknown if Punk will return to the company.
PWMania
Backstage News on Kenny Omega’s NJPW Return at Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega is returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he appeared via video promo at Sunday’s NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over event to challenge Will Ospreay to a match on January 4, 2023 at Wrestle Kingdom 17. On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling made the match official.
AEW Announces Symphony: Series II Will Release On December 1
The Symphony Series is back. All Elite Wrestling announced that Symphony: Series II will release on December 1. Series II tracks include a reimagining of the themes of Adam Cole, Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill, and Dark Order. From AEW:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. --...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0