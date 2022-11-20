Read full article on original website
Homeless Crisis: Is it a City of Redding or Shasta County problem?
REDDING, Calif. — If you are driving through the City of Redding, it does not take long to see the signs of homelessness and its impact on the community. Whether there are tents in city parks or camps underneath bridges, most know the reality of the homeless crisis daily. And people continue to be frustrated with the ongoing homeless problem in the Northstate.
Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California
Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
More anti-Semitic flyers found in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — More anti-Semitic flyers have been found in Redding neighborhoods. A local came by the KRCR station on Friday to drop off a bundle of anti-Semitic flyers he found in his neighborhood during a walk. The flyers were found along Cumberland Drive and side streets. This isn’t...
Donated Christmas tree arrives in Red Bluff after vandalism killed city's historic living tree
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The city of Red Bluff welcomed a new Christmas tree Tuesday to replace the tree that died due to vandalism. The fresh cut tree was donated by Sierra Pacific Industries and was cut from the forest near Shingletown. The tree was trucked in and set up...
Roadside mystery solved: Decorators behind ‘Carrie's Tree’ caught on camera
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - You've likely passed "Carrie's Tree" just north of Jellys Ferry Road. Each year, it is mysteriously decorated but never caught on camera until now. Turns out, it's not just Santa's Elves at work. "Nobody we knew we did it until about three years ago. My parents...
Interfaith Thanksgiving Service returns to Redding after three-year pandemic pause
REDDING, Calif. — After a three-year pandemic pause, the Thanksgiving Interfaith Service has returned to an in-person format. It features prayers of thanks from numerous faith traditions. This year, it was at the Latter Day Saints Church on Churn Creek Road in Redding. A Native-American blessing to get things...
Woman hit by van in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 11:09 A.M. UPDATE - A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Red Bluff. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Antelope Boulevard between Damon and Chestnut Avenues. Red Bluff Police said the woman was...
California Chamber President & CEO visits business leaders, officials in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A rare opportunity for Redding area business leaders and elected officials. They had a chance to sit down with the President and CEO of the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber), Jennifer Barrera. This was at Sierra Pacific Offices in Anderson. Redding Architect Les Melburg is...
Bear hit by car and killed on Highway 89 north of Lake Britton
REDDING, Calif. — On Wednesday, Nov. 23 just before 3:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a sedan hitting a bear just north of Lake Britton on Highway 89. A sedan vehicle hit a bear along the highway, causing significant damage to the vehicle and reportedly killing...
Redding's council race all but decided; Munns, Audette the likely new faces
REDDING, Calif. — With the next election update expected on Wednesday evening in Shasta County, the race for Redding city council appears to be all but decided. Barring an unprecedented last-second shift in the polls (only 1,200 ballots remain uncounted), it appears first-time candidate Tenessa Audette and second-time candidate Jack Munns will join incumbent Michael Dacquisto in filling the three open seats on Redding’s council.
Redding woman hit and killed while crossing street identified
REDDING, Calif. — A woman who was hit and killed Thursday while crossing Parkview Avenue has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says Leann Massingham, 28, Redding, was hit and killed while crossing the street near Akard Avenue. Redding police said their office received a report of the...
Retired Redding Police Officer has passed away, RPD mourns and honors him
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department lost one of their own Thursday, Joe Simmons, a retired officer who worked for RPD for several years. Simmons was well respected by his fellow officers; he served this community by protecting the citizens of Redding for 23 years. From RPD's Chief: “Joe...
Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Churn Creek Road in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6:03 p.m., the Redding Police received a report of a vehicle hitting a bicyclist at the intersection of Churn Creek Rd. and Le Brun Ln. According to the Redding Police Department, a 47-year-old driver turned southbound onto Churn Creek Rd., before...
43-acre prescribed burn produces smoke in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Smoke that is visible in the Forest Ranch area is due to a prescribed burn in the Big Chico Creek Canyon. The Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve (BCCER) said it is supporting the Higgins Ridge Property Management LLC as they burn about 43 acres Monday. The...
2 homes damaged by fire in Ridge Road area, west of Red Bluff Sunday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Late Sunday evening on Nov. 20, Cal Fire responded to a structure fire that caused damage to at least two residences in the Ridge Road Area west of Red Bluff. According to Cal Fire Dispatch, a double-wide modular home caught on fire, causing significant damage...
Former Los Angeles Mayor visits the Northstate to discuss infrastructure needs
REDDING, Calif. — The former Mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa, visited Redding on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to discuss infrastructure needs in the Northstate region on behalf of Governor Newsom. United Way of Northern California hosted the closed meeting with Villaraigosa, discussing local priority infrastructure projects. Villaraigosa was named...
Redding police investigate crash that left a woman dead in Redding on Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Saturday at around 8:19 p.m. Police say that officers responded to the crash on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found a dead woman inside a tent that was partially under a semi-trailer truck. She had been pronounced dead at the scene.
Some people camp out to see new Redding Costco store
REDDING. Calif. — The wait has come to and end, Redding's new Costco on Bechelli lane had its ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at 7:45 a.m. followed by the very busy grand opening. People were lined up outside the new Costco Tuesday morning bright and early, some even camping...
Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
Expired tags lead police to find pipe bomb, drugs, and weapons in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. — Paradise Police arrested a man Monday night near Clark Rd. and Elliot Rd. after they say they found a pipe bomb, suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, a dagger, and multiple other weapons in his possession. Officers initially pulled over 52-year-old Paul Desnoyers, of Paradise, around 10:30 p.m....
