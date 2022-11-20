ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
Analysis: Russell Wilson trade to Denver looks like Herschel Walker's to Minnesota

DENVER (AP) - The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s.The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed "The Great Train Robbery."What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle."Walker wasn't exactly a bust in Minneapolis, scoring 25 touchdowns in 2 1/2 seasons with the Vikings. But he...
Texans sign ex-Patriots DB D’Angelo Ross to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans signed former New England Patriots defensive back D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins and the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL. He played collegiately at New Mexico. Ross has run the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds....
