Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Related
SFGate
WINTHROP 101, EASTERN MICHIGAN 87
Percentages: FG .425, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Bates 4-9, Farrakhan 4-9, Acuff 1-7, Jihad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bates). Turnovers: 14 (Bates 3, Geeter 3, Farrakhan 2, Randle 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy). Steals: 10 (Geeter 3, Acuff, Bates, Farrakhan, Golson, Jihad,...
SFGate
WESTERN KENTUCKY 71, TULANE 65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Frampton 4-7, Akot 3-5, Diagne 2-5, Hamilton 0-1, Marshall 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 7). Turnovers: 16 (Hamilton 3, McKnight 3, Diagne 2, Frampton 2, Rawls 2, Akot, Lander, Marshall, Sharp).
SFGate
CLEVELAND STATE 77, CHICAGO STATE 63
Percentages: FG .472, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Weaver 3-5, Corbett 2-3, Cardet 1-1, Davis 1-1, Arneaud 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-1, B.Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Johnson, Cardet, Corbett, Davis). Turnovers: 16 (Cardet 4, Davis 4, Jean-Charles 3, Corbett 2, Meran 2, Weaver). Steals:...
SFGate
NO. 3 KANSAS 80, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 74
Percentages: FG .414, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Dick 6-12, McCullar 2-3, Harris 1-1, Wilson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Harris 3, Adams 2, McCullar 2, Pettiford 2, Wilson 2, Yesufu). Steals: 7 (Harris 3, McCullar 2, Wilson 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
SFGate
WOFFORD 70, NORTH GREENVILLE 59
Percentages: FG .386, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Jamison 3-4, S.Brown 3-6, Burton 1-2, Perdew 1-3, Ja.Rogers 1-4, Baker 0-1, Hewitt 0-1, Williams 0-1, Zick 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Perdew). Turnovers: 12 (Jamison 3, Baker 2, Ja.Rogers 2, Muncy 2, Williams 2, Perdew).
SFGate
SAM HOUSTON STATE 80, SOUTH DAKOTA 49
Percentages: FG .561, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Huefner 4-4, Powers 4-5, Ray 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Grant 1-3, May 0-1, Wilkerson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huefner). Turnovers: 13 (Ezeagu 3, Grant 3, Ikpe 3, Huefner, Ray, Scroggins, Wilkerson). Steals: 11 (Grant 3, Nicholas...
SFGate
Detroit Mercy wins 70-49 over Charlotte
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points in Detroit Mercy's 70-49 win against Charlotte on Wednesday. Davis shot 9 for 21 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (3-3). Jordan Phillips scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.
SFGate
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
Seven Michigan St. football players charged in tunnel melee
Seven Michigan State football players have been charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium's tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.
Comments / 0