Hamden, CT

WINTHROP 101, EASTERN MICHIGAN 87

Percentages: FG .425, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Bates 4-9, Farrakhan 4-9, Acuff 1-7, Jihad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bates). Turnovers: 14 (Bates 3, Geeter 3, Farrakhan 2, Randle 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy). Steals: 10 (Geeter 3, Acuff, Bates, Farrakhan, Golson, Jihad,...
YPSILANTI, MI
WESTERN KENTUCKY 71, TULANE 65

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Frampton 4-7, Akot 3-5, Diagne 2-5, Hamilton 0-1, Marshall 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 7). Turnovers: 16 (Hamilton 3, McKnight 3, Diagne 2, Frampton 2, Rawls 2, Akot, Lander, Marshall, Sharp).
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CLEVELAND STATE 77, CHICAGO STATE 63

Percentages: FG .472, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Weaver 3-5, Corbett 2-3, Cardet 1-1, Davis 1-1, Arneaud 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-1, B.Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Johnson, Cardet, Corbett, Davis). Turnovers: 16 (Cardet 4, Davis 4, Jean-Charles 3, Corbett 2, Meran 2, Weaver). Steals:...
CHICAGO, IL
NO. 3 KANSAS 80, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 74

Percentages: FG .414, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Dick 6-12, McCullar 2-3, Harris 1-1, Wilson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Harris 3, Adams 2, McCullar 2, Pettiford 2, Wilson 2, Yesufu). Steals: 7 (Harris 3, McCullar 2, Wilson 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
RALEIGH, NC
WOFFORD 70, NORTH GREENVILLE 59

Percentages: FG .386, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Jamison 3-4, S.Brown 3-6, Burton 1-2, Perdew 1-3, Ja.Rogers 1-4, Baker 0-1, Hewitt 0-1, Williams 0-1, Zick 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Perdew). Turnovers: 12 (Jamison 3, Baker 2, Ja.Rogers 2, Muncy 2, Williams 2, Perdew).
SPARTANBURG, SC
SAM HOUSTON STATE 80, SOUTH DAKOTA 49

Percentages: FG .561, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Huefner 4-4, Powers 4-5, Ray 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Grant 1-3, May 0-1, Wilkerson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huefner). Turnovers: 13 (Ezeagu 3, Grant 3, Ikpe 3, Huefner, Ray, Scroggins, Wilkerson). Steals: 11 (Grant 3, Nicholas...
HOUSTON, TX
Detroit Mercy wins 70-49 over Charlotte

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points in Detroit Mercy's 70-49 win against Charlotte on Wednesday. Davis shot 9 for 21 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (3-3). Jordan Phillips scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
LAWRENCE, KS

