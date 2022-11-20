DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points in Detroit Mercy's 70-49 win against Charlotte on Wednesday. Davis shot 9 for 21 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (3-3). Jordan Phillips scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO