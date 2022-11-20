ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 Rams Games Since 1990-Part II

In this article, we will be completing our list of the top 10 Rams games since 1990. In the first top 10 Rams list, we covered games 10 through six and capped off part one with a riveting controversy-filled NFC Championship game between the Rams and Saints. Which games will make part two of our top 10 Rams list? Let’s find out.
Three Takeaways From the Saints 27-10 Win Over the Rams

New Orleans was able to snap their two-game losing skid to pick up their fourth win on the season as they took down the Los Angeles Rams, 27-10. The Saints were able to stay disciplined and played a clean game on their way to a home victory against the defending Super Bowl champions. Here are three takeaways from the Saints 27-17 win over the Rams:
Rams are biggest underdogs vs. Chiefs since Sean McVay became head coach

When the Los Angeles Rams head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs this weekend, they’ll be bigger underdogs than they’ve ever been with Sean McVay as their head coach. That’s not exactly surprising given the way the Rams’ season has gone through 10 games. They’re 3-7 and will be on the road against perhaps the best team in the NFL at one of the loudest stadiums in the country.
