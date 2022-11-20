Read full article on original website
Rams to face Chiefs for first time since 2018 thriller
The Rams visit the Chiefs on Sunday for their first matchup since 2018, when Los Angeles won an epic 54-51 thriller on a late touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Gerald Everett
Yardbarker
Top 10 Rams Games Since 1990-Part II
In this article, we will be completing our list of the top 10 Rams games since 1990. In the first top 10 Rams list, we covered games 10 through six and capped off part one with a riveting controversy-filled NFC Championship game between the Rams and Saints. Which games will make part two of our top 10 Rams list? Let’s find out.
FOX Sports
Travis Kelce reigns; Cowboys bounce back; Rams, Jets fall flat: NFL notes and analysis
Another Sunday Fun Day is in the books, with a number of teams and stars putting their stamp on Week 11. The re-emergence of the Kansas City Chiefs as the top team in the league stands out as my top headline, but there are plenty of subplots to discuss as the regular season enters the stretch run.
NFL Monday QB: Patrick Mahomes Owns the AFC West
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts break down Patrick Mahomes' impressive game in the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 27-10 Win Over the Rams
New Orleans was able to snap their two-game losing skid to pick up their fourth win on the season as they took down the Los Angeles Rams, 27-10. The Saints were able to stay disciplined and played a clean game on their way to a home victory against the defending Super Bowl champions. Here are three takeaways from the Saints 27-17 win over the Rams:
Titans' Todd Downing: 'I owe it to these guys' to focus on OC role
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday.
Justin Fields apologized to Bears teammates after loss to Falcons: 'I play for those guys in the locker room'
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to his teammates for his mistakes after the team’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
FOX Sports
NFL, college football odds: Insights on Cowboys-Giants, Michigan-Ohio State
If you’re looking for something to be thankful for this week, well, you have this: Getting betting nuggets a day early for NFL Week 12 odds and college football Week 13 odds. Yep, the Thanksgiving holiday moved up the deadline, and you, loyal reader, are the beneficiary. And while...
First look: Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) will host the Los Angeles Rams (3-7) on Sunday afternoon in a Week 12 matchup. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium will be at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Rams vs. Chiefs odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL Week 11 coaching grades: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys get high marks while Broncos, Vikings fail
How much of an influence did coaches have on the outcomes in Week 11? USA TODAY Sports examined the performances of NFL coaches.
Rams are biggest underdogs vs. Chiefs since Sean McVay became head coach
When the Los Angeles Rams head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs this weekend, they’ll be bigger underdogs than they’ve ever been with Sean McVay as their head coach. That’s not exactly surprising given the way the Rams’ season has gone through 10 games. They’re 3-7 and will be on the road against perhaps the best team in the NFL at one of the loudest stadiums in the country.
