What we know about the victims of the LGBTQ nightclub shooting so far

By Teddy Grant, Mary Kekatos
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

All five victims killed in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado late Saturday night have been identified.

At least 19 were also injured after a gunman began shooting inside Club Q in Colorado Springs as soon as he walked in, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez told reporters during a news conference Sunday morning.

Police identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22. At least two people, whom authorities described as heroes, then confronted Aldrich and fought with him, which saved more lives, police said.

Watch Colorado Gov. Jared Polis discuss the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub today on "The View."

Two guns, including a long one, were recovered from the scene, police said. The shooting is now being investigated as a hate crime.

MORE: Colorado club shooting updates: Suspect named after 5 dead, dozens injured at LGBTQ nightclub

Here's what we know about the victims so far:

Daniel Davis Aston, 28

Aston Family - PHOTO: Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q and victim in the shooting, is pictured in an undated family photo.

Daniel Davis Aston was one of the victims who died in the shooting at Club Q on Saturday, his mother, Sabrina Aston, told ABC News.

Sabrina Aston said her youngest son was the youngest of the family, calling him amazing. She said he moved to Colorado from Oklahoma, where he was able to make friends quickly, largely because of his personality.

"He was smart, he was funny, he was talented. He was an amazing human being," Aston's fiancé, Wyatt Kent, told ABC News.

Kelly Loving, 40

Kelly Loving has been identified as one of the victims who died in the shooting, her sister, Tiffany Loving, told ABC News.

Courtesy Natalee Bingham - PHOTO: Kelly Loving in an undated photo. Loving was killed when a gunman opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 19, 2022.

"I've just always been like her mother, wanting to guide her," Tiffany Loving said. "I had just got off the phone with her that same day. We had video calls that same day. She was a kind person, she was loving, always fighting for people."

A close friend, Natalee Skye Bingham -- a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016 -- told ABC News that Kelly just turned 40, and had recently moved to Colorado and was excited to experience the LGBTQ community in the area.

She "taught me a lot about my whole transition and is someone I look up to in the community, it's really hitting home it's hurting more and more," Bingham told ABC News.

Derrick Rump, 38

Derrick Rump was the third victim identified in the Club Q shooting, his mother, Julia Thames, confirmed to ABC News.

Derrick Rump/Facebook - PHOTO: Derrick Rump in his Facebook profile photo. Rump was killed when a gunman opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 19, 2022.

"He was a kind loving person who had a heart of gold," Thames said in a statement. "He was always there for my daughter and myself when we needed him; also his friends from Colorado, which he would say was his family also. He was living his dream and he would have wanted everyone to do the same."

MORE: How a Colorado Springs hospital treated victims of the Club Q shooting

Ashley Paugh, 35

Colorado Springs Police Department - PHOTO: Ashley Paugh, one of the victims in the shootings at the Q club in Colorado Springs, Colo., is pictured in an undated photo.

Ashley Paugh has been identified as one of the victims who died at the shooting at Club Q on Saturday, police announced

Her nephew told ABC News that Paugh was a compassionate person who loved her job and family.

"She put her all into being a mother, wife, and a truly loving charismatic family member all around the board," he said. "She loved the outdoors growing up, hunting and fishing … she had just harvested a nice whitetail deer a week and [a] half before this horrific incident."

Raymond Green Vance

Colorado Springs Police Department - PHOTO: Raymond Green Vance, one of the victims in the shootings at the Q club in Colorado Springs, Colo., is pictured in an undated photo.

Raymond Green Vance has been identified as the fifth victim who died at the shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday, police said.

Tara Bush, aka DJ T-Beatz

Tara Bush, aka DJ T-Beatz, is one of the dozens of injured victims in the nightclub shooting. She is currently still in the hospital, ABC News has learned.

ABC News' Nick Cirone, Layla Ferris, Sabina Ghebremedhin, Matt Gutman, Julia Jacobo, Alyssa Pone and Kevin Shalvey contributed to this report.

