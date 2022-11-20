Novak Djokovic Captures Sixth Career ATP Finals Championship

The 21-time Grand Slam champion finishes his year with five titles, including the 2022 Wimbledon championship.

Novak Djokovic won his sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday, beating Casper Ruud 7–5, 6–3, in Italy.

This is the Serbian’s first ATP Finals title since 2015. With the sixth title, he ties Roger Federer’s all-time record for most ATP Finals titles in men’s tennis history.

The title marks the end of the 2022 tennis season, a year in which Djokovic won Wimbledon and three other titles. He will finish the year ranked as the No. 5 player in the world, per Tennis.com , quite a feat after only playing in 11 tournaments and not earning any ranking points from his Wimbledon title.

It was a tumultuous year for Djokovic, though, after he was not allowed to compete at the Australian Open due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19, which was a requirement to enter the country. He wasn’t able to play in various other tournaments for the same reason.

Djokovic already has been cleared to enter Australia for the 2023 Grand Slam opener.

One of the most notable players this season was Rafael Nadal, who started his season winning 20 matches in a row and capturing the Australian Open . He also won a record 14th French Open in June. With those two Grand Slam wins, Nadal holds the most Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis history with 22. Djokovic follows close behind with 21.

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz finishes the 2022 season with the No. 1 world ranking. The 19-year-old enjoyed an breakout season, winning five titles this year, including the U.S. Open . Alcaraz didn’t compete in the ATP Finals due to injury.

