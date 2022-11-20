Read full article on original website
18-wheeler submerged in water at St. James/Ascension parish line; driver hurt
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-wheeler that plunged into the water off I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line Tuesday will be causing additional delays for drivers Wednesday morning. Louisiana State Police said all interstate lanes were reopened at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. However, vehicle recovery will continue this morning which will close both […]
Mississippi Department of Transportation receives $4M to help widen Lakeland Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the past Legislative Session, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) was allocated $4 million to assist in preconstruction activities on a project to widen State Route 25 (Lakeland Drive) in Rankin County. “I’d like to thank Senators Josh Harkins, Dean Kirby and the House members representing Rankin County for assisting […]
1 Person Died In A Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash Near Helen Drive (St. Tammany Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Troopers responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish. The Investigators said 35-year-old Roy Keys III was traveling on LA Highway 22 when he crossed the center lane and hit a tow truck.
GoFundMe created for Louisiana woman found dead in vehicle submerged in river
LOUISIANA (KLFY) One day after the body of a Louisiana woman was found dead in a submerged vehicle, her family has established a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. The body of Stephany Fong , 32, reported missing Saturday (Nov. 19) was found inside her vehicle Monday in Bayou d’Inde near Sulphur.
MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi
MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi. “From bridge replacements to overlay projects to erosion control, the projects taking place throughout southwest Mississippi will have a positive impact on public safety and travel...
Surprise Knife Attack on the Side of Road Kills Louisiana DOTD Worker
I have never made any bones about it. The Louisiana Motorist Assistance Patrol or MAP, could very well be the single greatest operation ever developed by our government. At absolutely no charge, MAP will provide stranded motorists with the following:. Provide one gallon of fuel. Change a flat tire. Jump...
Mississippi Power seeking rate hike for 2023 to comp natural gas cost
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi Power customers could see a $6 increase on their monthly bills in 2023. The company filed its plan with the state’s Public Service Commission last week detailing its rate increase proposal. In a notice to customers, Mississippi Power said “The company’s annual fuel rate is a direct pass-through to […]
Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
One Louisiana Man Killed and One Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash on US 425
One Louisiana Man Killed and One Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash on US 425. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at about 11:45 a.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 425 south of LA Highway 867. James A. Hales, 78, of Rayville, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
It's a traffic headache, but can the Madisonville bridge be changed without hurting town?
Even though the swing bridge crossing the Tchefuncte River is located in the tiny town of Madisonville, the two-lane span spreads traffic misery for miles along Louisiana 22. It's no surprise, then, that for the second year in a row, the bridge drove most of the discussion at a recent traffic summit organized by Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden. Though it's small, the Madisonville swing bridge plays an outsized role in western St. Tammany Parish's traffic-choked landscape.
What Mississippi forest visitors need to know during hunting season
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Forests in Mississippi will implement an order to improve safety for all forest visitors and align hunting rules with the State of Mississippi’s hunting regulations. “These actions will help provide all forest visitors with a safer experience on the forest. Hunters should be familiar with these requirements. They mirror […]
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Sixth person arrested in suspected human trafficking network in Mississippi, Louisiana
Six people have been arrested in an ongoing investigation of a human trafficking network in Southwest Mississippi and Central Louisiana. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a sixth suspect Monday night during the investigation. Jessica L. Robinson, 36, has been charged with principal to human trafficking and two counts principal...
Mississippi family receives clarity 70 years after fatal military plane crash on Alaska glacier
Nearly 70 years ago, a military service plane crashed in remote Alaska, leaving 52 dead, including 22-year-old Thomas Claiborne Thigpen. Thigpen was born in the small Hancock County Community of Santa Rosa on December 31, 1930. He died on November 22, 1952, on a Colony Glacier in Alaska. On board...
St. Amant man dies in Hwy. 22 crash in Killian
Both drivers died in a Nov. 18 head-on crash on Hwy. 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to a news release from the Killian Police Department. Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant was driving a GMC Sierra truck when it struck a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by 21-year-old Dakota Rushing of Killian shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish, police said.
Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby
Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media. Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them...
Public comment sought by Louisiana on disaster recovery funding use
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state is welcoming public comment on how disaster recovery funds should be used. Specifically, public comment will be open for feedback on Action Plan Amendment 2 for Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funding for disasters in 2020 and 2021, according to the Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD).
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
3 of 21 shootings involving Mississippi police officers in 2022 have been fatal
JACKSON, Miss. — Out of 21 shootings this year in Mississippi that involved police officers, three have resulted in deaths. William Drake's son, Jaylen Lewis, was one of those who died. "A father's love never goes away, especially as the child gets older," Drake said. Lewis' family recently posted...
