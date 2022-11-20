Arlen Rolf Holter, MD, 76, passed away on Nov. 14, 2022 in Vail, CO. Born on Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, to Arne and Helen Holter, he was preceded in death by his youngest son, Andrew, and is survived by his wife, Betsy (Elizabeth A. Reid, MD) and by his sons Matthew (Stephanie) and Peter (Adeline), as well as by grandsons Waylon, August and Oskar, Peter’s children. From age two until college years, Arlen lived in Champaign-Urbana, IL, and his friends from those years remain among his best. He graduated from Stanford University and the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago. General surgery training followed at Massachusetts General Hospital, followed by cardiothoracic residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital. A highlight of his training years was a 6-month period in Southampton, England at the NHS chest hospital. He met Betsy in medical school and they were married in Boston in 1974. By then Arlen had already envisioned a life with children, and a house in the mountains of Colorado. He joined a group practice in Minneapolis in 1980, began his own practice there in 1982, and subsequently merged with Cardiac Surgical Associates, working until he retired to Vail in 2011. On the skiing front, he took Betsy, who had never seen mountains or skis, to Aspen for their honeymoon. Yearly trips to Steamboat made the boys into competent skiers and the house in the mountains came in 1991, in Vail, a tribute to Arlen’s lifelong goal-setting and planning abilities. In the intervening years he planned numerous adventures for his family, including dog-sledding and bear-watching trips in Alaska and hiking Spain’s Camino de Santiago. He expanded his marathon running habit to include ironman length triathlons and he was proud to represent the USA in his age group in the 2001 World Championship Ironman Triathlon in Denmark.

