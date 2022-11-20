Read full article on original website
Meet Your Chef: Adam Weinberger of Double Diamond Chefs
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Tree lightings, live music, star gazing, ice skating shows, visits with Santa and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/25/22
After a busy week, the activities are still going strong at Beaver Creek. Not only did the resort open early, greeting skiers and snowboarders on Monday, two days ahead of its original opening date, but it also hosted its annual World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition on Wednesday, serving up 5,000 cookies. This Friday, the traditions continue with the annual Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Spectacular.
Meet Your Musician: Johnny Schleper
Uncrowded slopes, ample sunshine on Beaver Creek Opening Day
Beaver Creek enjoyed a mellow Monday Opening Day, with uncrowded slopes greeting guests for an earlier-than-planned start to the 2022-23 season. The resort was originally scheduled to open on Wednesday, but favorable pre-season conditions allowed for Beaver Creek’s third early opening in the past five years. The resort also opened earlier than scheduled in 2018 and 2019.
Avon man in Guinness World Records for grinding Beaver Creek ski rail
Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew member at Beaver...
Vail Valley lodging down ‘a bit’ from 2021, but travel should nearly match that seen in 2019
Thanksgiving is a big travel holiday, but that doesn’t always equate to more business at ski resorts. Skyler McKinley, the regional director of public affairs at AAA Colorado, said this year’s forecast is for a busy weekend on the roads and in the sky. McKinley said even with...
Race training begins on Vail Mountain’s Golden Peak venue, late opening seen as ‘disappointing’
Golden Peak became one of many venues in Colorado making race training available to teams from across the country this weekend. It has been a good season for early season race training; Copper Mountain has been open since Oct. 22, Loveland has been hosting teams for weeks, Steamboat Sports Club has had race training available at its Howleson Hill venue for nearly two weeks, and Aspen’s Stapleton Training Center has been available to World Cup athletes for more than a week.
Tricia’s Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week picks
I told my husband we didn’t need to buy groceries because the prices were just too good at Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week to eat at home. With meal deals for $20.22, why not take advantage of the savings, and guess what, someone else is doing the cooking and cleaning up after making the meal, so there are bonus points for that.
Sustainable Vail: Destination Stewardship Plan to provide a roadmap for Vail’s future
For the last year, the town of Vail and six key community partners including U.S. Forest Service, Vail Resorts, Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, Vail Recreation District, Holy Cross Energy and Walking Mountain Science Center have come together in the Steward Vail planning process. The goal of Steward Vail is to create a 10-year vision and Destination Stewardship Plan that will be used to balance community priorities and the environment while supporting a thriving economy.
Meet Your Chef: Pascal Coudouy at Grand Hyatt Vail
broomfieldleader.com
60 kittens moved to Humane Society of Boulder Valley
Sixty kittens arrived at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley on Sunday as part of an effort to improve the lives of cats at risk in Los Angeles. “The kitten population in Los Angeles is at a crisis point,” said Jackson Galaxy, who led the transfer. Galaxy, an author...
Obituary: Arlen Rolf Holter, MD
Arlen Rolf Holter, MD, 76, passed away on Nov. 14, 2022 in Vail, CO. Born on Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, to Arne and Helen Holter, he was preceded in death by his youngest son, Andrew, and is survived by his wife, Betsy (Elizabeth A. Reid, MD) and by his sons Matthew (Stephanie) and Peter (Adeline), as well as by grandsons Waylon, August and Oskar, Peter’s children. From age two until college years, Arlen lived in Champaign-Urbana, IL, and his friends from those years remain among his best. He graduated from Stanford University and the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago. General surgery training followed at Massachusetts General Hospital, followed by cardiothoracic residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital. A highlight of his training years was a 6-month period in Southampton, England at the NHS chest hospital. He met Betsy in medical school and they were married in Boston in 1974. By then Arlen had already envisioned a life with children, and a house in the mountains of Colorado. He joined a group practice in Minneapolis in 1980, began his own practice there in 1982, and subsequently merged with Cardiac Surgical Associates, working until he retired to Vail in 2011. On the skiing front, he took Betsy, who had never seen mountains or skis, to Aspen for their honeymoon. Yearly trips to Steamboat made the boys into competent skiers and the house in the mountains came in 1991, in Vail, a tribute to Arlen’s lifelong goal-setting and planning abilities. In the intervening years he planned numerous adventures for his family, including dog-sledding and bear-watching trips in Alaska and hiking Spain’s Camino de Santiago. He expanded his marathon running habit to include ironman length triathlons and he was proud to represent the USA in his age group in the 2001 World Championship Ironman Triathlon in Denmark.
1037theriver.com
Check Out Colorado Murder House Built on Indian Burial Ground
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An old, stone house in Colorado is rumored not only to be the site of a murder, but legend has it that it’s also built on an old Indian burial ground and that it is extremely haunted.
WATCH: Scenes from Beaver Creek Opening Day for the 2022-23 season
Join ON THE HILL hosts Sean Naylor and John LaConte in welcoming the start of the 2022/23 season at Beaver Creek.
Be wine wise at Thanksgiving
You may have gotten out of making the turkey, but now you’ve been tasked with an unlikely difficult job: picking the wines for the Thanksgiving table. Don’t take this task lightly. It’s not as easy as just picking up your usual choices of white and red wines. You need to think about the Thanksgiving meal and the complex flavors that go with it. No matter how you cook it- deep fried, smoked, traditional methods in the oven – the turkey is a dry bird that doesn’t have much fat. You also need to consider all of the side dishes like stuffing, cranberries, sweet potatoes and green bean casserole. Your best bet is to go with lighter, crisper wines, so leave the chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon at home for this meal.
LGBTQ resources are available in Eagle County as Colorado comes to grips with Club Q shooting
As Colorado mourns the five lives taken at Club Q, the Colorado Springs nightclub and community gathering space where a 22-year-old gunman opened fire just before midnight Saturday, local resources are available in Eagle County to assist LGBTQ community members. Mountain Pride is an Eagle County-based nonprofit organization providing support,...
More terrain on Vail Mountain, Restaurant Week, pet photos with Santa, author meet-and-greets and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/18/22
No fasting or dieting prior to Thanksgiving this year, there are too many good deals out there you won’t want to miss during Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant week. This meal deal, foodie-friendly promotion was typically held in the fall and organizers are trying it during the early part of the ski season instead this year. The event has not only changed dates, but it is also longer than a week. It started on Vail’s Opening Day, Nov. 11 and goes until Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
