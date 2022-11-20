Read full article on original website
British father-of-three John McFall, 41, who had his right leg amputated following a motorcycle accident and won bronze medal at the Beijing Paralympics makes history as he is named world's first 'parastronaut'
The world's first 'parastronaut' has been announced as John McFall - a British father-of-three, surgical trainee and Paralympic medallist. Mr McFall lost his right leg following a motorcycle accident when he was 19, but learnt to run again and eventually became a professional sprinter. He won a bronze medial at...
Australian government continues talks over human rights with Qatar at World Cup
The federal minister for sport, Anika Wells, says the Australian government has opted to engage with rather than snub Qatar over its controversy-plagued World Cup
Race training begins on Vail Mountain’s Golden Peak venue, late opening seen as ‘disappointing’
Golden Peak became one of many venues in Colorado making race training available to teams from across the country this weekend. It has been a good season for early season race training; Copper Mountain has been open since Oct. 22, Loveland has been hosting teams for weeks, Steamboat Sports Club has had race training available at its Howleson Hill venue for nearly two weeks, and Aspen’s Stapleton Training Center has been available to World Cup athletes for more than a week.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Stifel Financial team up
Skiing fast and making it to the podium takes more than just training, it takes financial backing to support the athletes and their goals. Stifel Financial just inked a deal with U.S. Ski & Snowboard to provide financial support, sponsorship of races and financial education to the athletes. The United...
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Good job, FIFA! Edicts on LGBTQ support only serve to keep the controversy going |Opinion
Had FIFA let players wear “OneLove” armband, it would have been a story for a day or two. It worried about upsetting its sugar daddy, the Qatar emir.
