Cleveland Jewish News
10 Montefiore wrongful death suits moved back to Cuyahoga County court
After a yearlong delay, 10 of 12 wrongful death cases arising from an alleged COVID-19 testing falsification at Montefiore in October 2020 are heading back to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for trial. All of the cases were initially filed in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, where the...
Beachwood council votes to seek identity of anonymous emailer who criticized police leadership
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- In a 4-3 vote, City Council chose Monday (Nov. 21) to make an attempt to solve a mystery and spend up to $25,000 to determine the sender of an anonymous email criticizing Beachwood police leadership. During the debate, one councilman even expressed his belief that another council...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood council OKs hiring law firm over ‘untrue’ emails, posts
In its fifth meeting in two weeks on Nov. 21 and after a proposed ordinance was amended, Beachwood City Council voted to engage Minc Law of Orange to provide legal services of up to $25,000 “due to senior administrative personnel receiving anonymous emails and subjected to anonymous social media posts that are untrue.”
3News Investigates: Ethics questions swirl around Lake County commissioner
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Lake County commissioner already working two full-time jobs took on a third by using his government office and taxpayer resources, a move that a 3News investigation shows appears to conflict with Ohio ethics laws. The three-month-long probe by 3News Investigates involved reviewing the voluminous internet...
Attorney for the MetroHealth CEO fired over $1.9M in bonuses accuses hospital board of ‘retaliation’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An attorney for MetroHealth System President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros said Tuesday morning that the fired CEO was targeted because he raised the possible unauthorized hiring of the new MetroHealth CEO, Airica Steed. Jason R. Bristol, attorney for Boutros, in a statement called the firing...
Ohio man assaulted mail carrier with gun
A Cleveland man was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, to seven years and one day in prison by U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier and crashing the carrier’s vehicle. “This defendant used a deadly weapon to commit a violent crime against a […]
MetroHealth board fires Akram Boutros over $1.9 million; he says it’s retaliation for his reporting misdeeds: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The MetroHealth board of directors late Monday night announced the firing of Boutros for what it said was Boutros giving himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses. Boutros, who led the hospital system for nearly 10 years and was set to step down this month, said...
Cleveland schools receive $20 million from MacKenzie Scott
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland schools have received a $20 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The private donation is the largest the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has received in at least two decades, according to a news release. CMSD plans to use it to create a Get More Opportunities Fund, as it strives to create student travel opportunities for college visits and learning, along with educator opportunities in tuition and training. The fund will also focus on making improvements in areas like athletic equipment, musical instruments and science labs. A list of some of the initial gifts given to different schools, pending school board approval, is at the bottom of this story.
cleveland.com
Cleveland man gets 7 years in prison for assault of mail carrier
AKRON, Ohio — A Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. postal carrier in 2021 was sentenced Monday to seven years and one day in prison. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio say the attack by Quentell Allen, 27, occurred on June 21, 2021. Allen put a gun to the head of the mail carrier, who was driving on a route, and demanded the carrier get out of the vehicle, prosecutors say.
Out-of-state businessman accused of raping woman in downtown Hilton
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A North Carolina businessman has been charged with raping a woman inside the Hilton Cleveland Downtown on Lakeside Avenue. Milosz Majewski, 32, of Summerfield, North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old last Thursday in a hotel room while forcing his fingers into her mouth to keep her from screaming, charging documents show.
MetroHealth CEO says his firing was retaliatory; board chair responds
The president and CEO of MetroHealth Medical Center has been fired, the Chair of MetroHealth Board of Trustees confirmed late Monday night.
cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio’s strong opinions on the Cleveland Clinic charging for time doctors spend messaging: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients has generated a whole lot of strong opinions. Cash grab or fair compensation? We’re talking it out on a special episode of Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
cleveland.com
Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure
PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
Former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros led MetroHealth through jail crisis, COVID-19: Here’s a timeline
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, who was fired Monday, led the health system through the expansion of the hospital system, the COVID-19 pandemic and a health crisis at the Cuyahoga County jail. He also called on Cleveland’s hospitals to address the city’s social determinants of health.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gives CMSD what may be its ‘largest private donation ever’
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has unexpectedly donated $20 million to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
Mail carrier held at gunpoint: Suspect gets prison
A Cleveland man was sentenced to seven years and one day for pointing a gun at a mail carrier's head and pulling them from their vehicle, then crashing that vehicle.
Thanksgiving stuffing vs. dressing debate: What’s the difference?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As Thanksgiving approaches, many in Northeast Ohio and across the country are preparing to host or attend a holiday meal. While side dishes can vary based on where you’re from, one staple of most Thanksgiving meals is some version of stuffing or dressing. While many may...
State officials approve $767k payout for wrongfully convicted Cleveland man who spent 28 years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio – State officials have approved a six-figure payment to a Cleveland man who spent 28 years in prison for a murder a judge found he didn’t commit. The state controlling board, a panel of governor’s office officials and state legislators, approved a $767,44 payment to Charles Jackson on Monday afternoon.
Cleveland Jewish News
Experts can help guide you through mortgage process
Obtaining a mortgage loan can be a daunting task and it may be helpful to seek the advice of experts who work in the lending field. Rates are a major factor when it comes to mortgages and banking professionals may be able to guide a person in the direction of the best lenders with the most competitive rates.
CSU’s misguided decision to change law school name over stakeholder opposition
I am responding to the actions of the Cleveland State University trustees removing the John Marshall name from the law school (”Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18). I agree with Paul F. Petrick’s Nov. 16 guest column lamenting the change (”We were Marshall”).
