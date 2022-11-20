ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood council OKs hiring law firm over ‘untrue’ emails, posts

In its fifth meeting in two weeks on Nov. 21 and after a proposed ordinance was amended, Beachwood City Council voted to engage Minc Law of Orange to provide legal services of up to $25,000 “due to senior administrative personnel receiving anonymous emails and subjected to anonymous social media posts that are untrue.”
BEACHWOOD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man assaulted mail carrier with gun

A Cleveland man was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, to seven years and one day in prison by U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier and crashing the carrier’s vehicle. “This defendant used a deadly weapon to commit a violent crime against a […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland schools receive $20 million from MacKenzie Scott

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland schools have received a $20 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The private donation is the largest the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has received in at least two decades, according to a news release. CMSD plans to use it to create a Get More Opportunities Fund, as it strives to create student travel opportunities for college visits and learning, along with educator opportunities in tuition and training. The fund will also focus on making improvements in areas like athletic equipment, musical instruments and science labs. A list of some of the initial gifts given to different schools, pending school board approval, is at the bottom of this story.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Cleveland man gets 7 years in prison for assault of mail carrier

AKRON, Ohio — A Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. postal carrier in 2021 was sentenced Monday to seven years and one day in prison. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio say the attack by Quentell Allen, 27, occurred on June 21, 2021. Allen put a gun to the head of the mail carrier, who was driving on a route, and demanded the carrier get out of the vehicle, prosecutors say.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Out-of-state businessman accused of raping woman in downtown Hilton

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A North Carolina businessman has been charged with raping a woman inside the Hilton Cleveland Downtown on Lakeside Avenue. Milosz Majewski, 32, of Summerfield, North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old last Thursday in a hotel room while forcing his fingers into her mouth to keep her from screaming, charging documents show.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure

PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Experts can help guide you through mortgage process

Obtaining a mortgage loan can be a daunting task and it may be helpful to seek the advice of experts who work in the lending field. Rates are a major factor when it comes to mortgages and banking professionals may be able to guide a person in the direction of the best lenders with the most competitive rates.
BEACHWOOD, OH

