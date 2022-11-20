CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland schools have received a $20 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The private donation is the largest the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has received in at least two decades, according to a news release. CMSD plans to use it to create a Get More Opportunities Fund, as it strives to create student travel opportunities for college visits and learning, along with educator opportunities in tuition and training. The fund will also focus on making improvements in areas like athletic equipment, musical instruments and science labs. A list of some of the initial gifts given to different schools, pending school board approval, is at the bottom of this story.

